Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market to Reach US$ 140.03 Billion by 2031

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Various trends and variables are anticipated to fuel the 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐂𝐃𝐌𝐎) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 growth. At a predicted 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟗% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, the market is expected to increase from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔𝟎.𝟖𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 to 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟒𝟎.𝟎𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
Due to factors such as increasing outsourcing of drug research and manufacturing activities by pharmaceutical companies, rising demand for complicated and specialty pharmaceuticals, and favorable government policies, the Asia Pacific pharmaceutical CDMO market is likely to experience considerable growth.
Rising rates of chronic and lifestyle illnesses, including diabetes and heart disease, as well as the simplicity of patient recruiting and the accessibility of clinical trial knowledge, are significant driving forces promoting the region's growth. For instance, the National Health Commission (NHC) estimates that there are over 180 million senior people in China who suffer from chronic diseases, with 75% of them having more than one. Furthermore, the Chinese government will spend US$ 1,044 billion on cardiovascular disease by 2030. Around Asia-Pacific regions, including China, South Korea, and Japan, similar patterns for the high incidence of diabetes are noticeable.
Additionally, during the coming years, corporate growth might be boosted by the country's access to scientific talent. Clinical trials in the nation cost roughly 50% less than those in the US. India has a competitive advantage over China because it is one of the biggest medication producers and has the most FDA-approved manufacturing facilities outside of the US. In the basic production of medical medications and products, India has a vastly greater advantage over many other countries due to resources, including a huge labor force, skilled workers, and production methods that are by WHO-GMP standards.
In order to speed up the development of biotech drugs and simplify the project management of clinical trials, Novotech announced several alliances during the previous few months. For instance, Medidata said in July 2022 that it would continue scaling clinical research in numerous therapeutic areas beginning in 2022. With the help of this continued relationship, Novotech now has access to scalable, adaptable tools that enable rapid drug and device development throughout the Asia Pacific.
𝐀𝐏𝐈 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟔𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞
API manufacturing to capture over 60% of the revenue in the Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market. Due to aging populations, population expansion, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, there is a rising demand for APIs. The majority of companies in this market are increasingly focusing on creating biological APIs, which is driving the market segment. The general prescription medicine subsegment has a higher need for API manufacturing than OTC drugs.
𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝 𝐃𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝟒𝟑% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
In the Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market, solid dosage forms such as tablets, capsules, and powders are likely to generate over 43% of the revenue. They are more stable than other dosage forms, easier to give, and have longer shelf lives, which has led to an increase in the demand for specialist services linked to their research and production, driving the segment growth.
𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝟒𝟕% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐏𝐀𝐂 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐂𝐃𝐌𝐎) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Big pharmaceutical corporations are likely to control approximately 47% of the market's revenue. These businesses can cut costs and improve efficiency by outsourcing medication development and manufacture to CDMOs, freeing up resources for key skills like research and development. In general, rising pharmaceutical demand and the trend of outsourcing drug development and production are driving the CDMO market.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟒 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝟐𝟐.𝟖𝟓% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
Insights from Astute Analytica show that the top four companies control around 22.85% of revenue share. With market shares of around 7.16% and 6.27%, Pfizer CentreSource and Lonza Group AG are in first and second place, respectively.
In order to benefit from the Asia Pacific region's expanding significance in the global pharmaceutical market, both businesses have made investments there. In order to increase their visibility, they built cutting-edge facilities and partnered with regional companies. Pfizer CentreSource and Lonza Group AG are formidable competitors in the Asia Pacific pharmaceutical CDMO market due to their worldwide reach and knowledge.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐂𝐃𝐌𝐎) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐃𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦-𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲.
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing
o Small Molecule
o Large Molecule
o High Potency API (HPAPI)
• Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development and Manufacturing
• Solid Dose Formulation
o Liquid Dose Formulation
o Injectable Dose Formulation
o Nutraceuticals
o Cosmeceuticals
• Drug Development Service
• Primary and Secondary Packaging Services
• Biologics Manufacturing Services
o Biologics API manufacturing services
o Biologics FDF manufacturing services
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦-𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞
• Solid
o Tablets
o Capsules
o Powder
• Semi-Solid
o Cream
o Paste
o Gel
• Liquid Dose Formulation
• Injectables
• Sterile Vials
Single Use/Single Dose
• Multi-Use
• Ampules
• Prefilled Syringes
• Suspension
• Emulsion
Gas Dose Formulation
• Inhaler
• Aerosols
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Oral
• Topical
• Parenteral
• Inhalations
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Cancer
• Cardiovascular Disease
• Diabetes
• Pain
• Respiratory disease
• Other Disease
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Big Pharmaceutical Companies
• Small & Medium-Sized Pharmaceutical Companies
• Generic Pharmaceutical Companies
• Other End Users
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
o Indonesia
o Malaysia
o Philippines
o Thailand
o Vietnam
o Singapore
o Rest of ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
