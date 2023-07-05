Camping Equipment Market to Experience a Rise in Revenue of US$ 75.29 Billion By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is expected to experience robust growth, with sales revenue projected to reach US$ 75.29 billion by 2031 from US$ 39.69 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023-2031.
Since camping is becoming a more popular leisure activity, the market is witnessing profitable growth opportunities for market participants. As per the Outdoor Industry Association, over 47 million Americans go camping annually, and this number is anticipated to climb. Similarly, it's estimated that over 4 million people camp annually in the U.K. As more individuals are becoming interested in outdoor activities, more people are buying camping equipment.
Camping and other outdoor pursuits are quite popular in China. The popularity of camping is a result of both a long-term increase in interest in outdoor sports and recreation and a pandemic-driven tendency toward short-haul and local travel. The expanding outdoor activity sector is offering numerous growth prospects for the global market. Over 50% of Americans participate in outdoor activities, according to the U.S. camping association Kampground. It is still less than 10% in China. Outdoor activities and sports are likely to continue on their upward trajectory, providing an exciting new growth sector for investors as living standards continue to climb and younger generations crave a return to nature.
Additionally, research reveals that customers are particularly eager to pay more for camping equipment. In addition, between April and the middle of May 2022, searches for camping equipment increased 145% year over year, while sales of rescue equipment, tent mats, supplies for extreme outdoor activities, and picnic supplies increased by 256%, 229%, 165%, and 165%, respectively.
𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
Commercial end-users are becoming interested in the camping equipment market as they seek to provide their consumers with a comfortable and opulent camping experience. Camping furniture, one of the many varieties of camping equipment, is well-liked by business end users and commands more than 25% of the market. This is fueled by the rising popularity of glamping and luxury camping, where customers desire an outdoor experience that is more convenient and pleasant.
𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
With more than 51% of the share, the offline segment is anticipated to dominate the global market. It provides customers with a wide selection of things from which to choose. Additionally, buyers can attest to the legitimacy of the products through offline channels, which boosts demand for the offline segment.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝟒𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
With more than 40% of market revenue estimated to come from North America, the region is predicted to dominate the global camping equipment market. The region offers a vibrant camping scene and is home to some of the most well-liked camping locations on earth, such as national parks and woods. For instance, in the United States, there are 166,000 campsites spread throughout state parks, and 113,000 that are under federal management. The two biggest markets in the region are the US and Canada, where the appeal of outdoor leisure is driving up demand for camping gear. In 2021, wholesale camping equipment sales in the US exceeded 3.7 billion dollars.
Growth in interest in outdoor leisure and activities like camping, trekking, and hiking can be due to the fact that more North Americans are learning about the advantages of camping and spending time outdoors in nature. Additionally, there is a well-established infrastructure for camping in the region, including well-kept campgrounds, RV parks, and other camping amenities. Consumer demand for camping equipment is increasing owing to making camping more convenient and accessible.
The majority of campers during the past year have been city inhabitants. In addition, 58% of all urban campers in 2022 intend to live the RV lifestyle. Further, the number of families who reported taking at least one camping trip increased to 57 million in 2021, up 18% from 2020 and marking the biggest year-over-year change since the report's inception. Additionally, this group of campers is more prone to frequent campsites and lengthy excursions. 36% of urban campers claimed that the pandemic and the need to avoid crowds drove them to seek out natural regions, which will considerably increase the demand for camping supplies.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟒 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟔𝟖% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The top four firms control more than 68% of the revenue share in this highly consolidated market. Astute Analytica claims that Decathlon and Newell Brands Inc. are the two biggest competitors in this region. With more than 24% of the market, Decathlon is particularly strong.
In terms of the operational nations, Decathlon has a substantial presence in the markets for camping supplies in South America, Europe, and Asia. The business has opened additional outlets and entered new markets in recent years, expanding quickly. Decathlon claimed $12.8 billion in sales for the year 2022. The company's broad product offering, competitive pricing, and great brand recognition all contribute to its revenue growth.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• ADL-Tent LTD.
• AMG Group
• Big Agnes Inc.
• Cabela's Inc
• Cascade Designs
• Decathlon
• Eureka!
• GCI Outdoor
• Montbell Co. Ltd
• Nemo Equipment Inc.
• Newell Brands Inc.
• Nordisk Company A/S
• Sierra Designs
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Camping Furniture
o Tables
o Chair/Benches
o Others
• Camping Backpacks
• Tents and Tarps
o Tents
o Sunshades
o Tarps
o Shelters
• Shrubs and Cots
o Sleeping Bags
o Shrugs
o Mats
o Air Beds
o Blankets
o Others
• Cooking Systems and Cookware
o Cookers
o Dutch Ovens
o Cooking Tools
o Tableware
o Grillers
o Others
• Torches/Fire Starters & Lightings
• Portable Toilets & Showers
• Climbing Equipment
o Trekking GPS
o Helmets
o Trekking Poles
o Others
• Camping Gear and Accessories
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞
• Personal
• Commercial
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Online
o E-Commerce
o Company Website
• Offline
o Brand Stores
o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
o Speciality Sport Stores
o Distributors
o Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Indonesia
• Vietnam
• Thailand
• Singapore
• Philippines
• Malaysia
• Rest of ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
