Europe Legal Publishing Market to Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 14.11 Billion by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 9.28 billion in 2022 to US$ 14.11 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of around 4.8%
The demand for legal information and research by law firms, business legal departments, and governmental organizations drives the Europe legal publication market. For instance, citizens and residents of EU nations have the legal right to view the documents of the European Parliament, the European Council, and the European Commission under Article 15 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. Customers can now access legal information online due to the expansion of digital platforms brought about by technological improvements. In the upcoming years, the market is likely to expand owing to the rising demand for legal services and the adoption of digital platforms.
According to the Astute Analytica analysis, the Europe legal publishing market is anticipated to continue growing in the years to come. Major businesses are likely to invest extensively in digital platforms and new product offerings to address the evolving needs of legal professionals due to the rising demand for open-access publishing and legal analytics tools. Additionally, the region's demand for law colleges and universities will increase owing to the rising demand for legal services across several industries and sectors. More than 3,000 law universities around Europe have more than 1.3 million students studying law. Due to the expanding need for legal experts across numerous businesses and sectors, the number of law students has been rising consistently over time.
𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟒𝟑% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
For a long time, legal books served as the primary source of legal knowledge. They remain a favorite among legal practitioners, especially for in-depth research and analysis. For instance, Hart is a well-known publisher of legal resources and publications and the residence of a large number of honorable mention authors.
𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐆𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬
Solutions are likely to hold a share of more than 64% of the market in Europe. This implies that there is an increase in the need for digital resources among legal practitioners in the region who want quick access to legal information and analysis. Legal professionals are increasingly using tools, including case management software, e-discovery tools, and legal research software.
𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Print media is likely to have a more than 61% revenue share in the legal publishing market. Print media continues to be a major source of legal information despite the rise of digital publishing in recent years, especially for more thorough legal resources like textbooks and periodicals. This provides more evidence that print publications are still in high demand among legal professionals, particularly for in-depth research on case law or specialized legal themes.
𝐔𝐊, 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬 $𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏
The top three nations in the Europe market are the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Their dominance in the market is due to factors, including the abundance of law schools and students, the prominence of legal publications, the high demand for attorneys, sizable populations, and high crime rates.
Compared to other European nations, the UK, Germany, and France have larger populations, creating a larger market for legal services and, subsequently, for legal publication. As of 2021, the World Bank estimates that roughly 83 million people are living in Germany, 67 million in France, and close to 67 million in the UK. The demand for legal resources and information is increasing owing to the growing population.
Due to the large number of law schools in the UK, Germany, and France, there is a high need for legal publications and materials. Data from the European Legal Education Association show that there are over 150 law schools in the UK, over 40 in Germany, and about 70 in France. Due to the enormous number of students studying law in these nations, there is a considerable market for legal publication.
There is a huge legal market in the UK, Germany, and France, and a considerable need for attorneys and legal services. With more than 180,000 registered professionals, the UK has the most attorneys in the European Union, followed by Germany with more than 160,000 and France with over 70,000. Due to these nations' robust legal systems, there is a high need for legal materials and information, which is boosting the legal publishing market in Europe.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟔𝟓% 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Thomson Reuters, LexisNexis, Wolters Kluwer, Lefebvre Sarrut, Bloomberg Industry Group, Verlag C.H. Beck, Haufe Group, ALM Global, Karnov Group AB, and Law Bulletin Media are among the market's dominant companies. These 10 companies generate over 65% of the market revenue.
The dominant participant in the European market, Thomson Reuters, provides a wide range of goods and services, such as publications, analytical tools, and platforms for legal research. The business has been adjusting to the shifting market dynamics brought on by the advent of open-access publishing and the rising demand for legal analytics solutions.
These firms in the legal publishing sector in Europe have made major investments in their digital platforms and worked hard to diversify their product portfolios to adapt to the changing demands of legal professionals. These businesses today provide a range of digital products, such as online legal research tools, databases, and analytics, in addition to traditional legal publishing products like print law books and journals.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Thomson Reuters
• LexisNexis
• Wolters Kluwer
• Lefebvre Sarrut
• Bloomberg Industry Group
• Verlag C.H. Beck
• Haufe Group
• ALM Global
• Karnov Group AB
• Law Bulletin Media
• Other Major Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Database
• Tools & Solutions
• Books
• Journals
• Looseleafs
• Directories
𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠
• Solutions
• Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Print Media
• Electronic Media
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Law Firms
• Corporate (Enterprises)
o Small & Medium Enterprises
o Large Enterprises
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
• France
• The UK
• Spain
• Germany
• Italy
• Denmark
• Finland
• Iceland
• Sweden
• Norway
• Belgium
• The Netherlands
• Luxembourg
• Rest of Europe
