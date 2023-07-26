Lagers Market Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends And Growth Opportunities For 2023-2032

Lagers Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Lagers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the lagers market size is predicted to reach $230.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5%.

The growth in the lagers market is due to growing consumption of alcohol. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest lagers market share. Major players in the market include Asahi Breweries Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Diageo Plc., Heineken N.V., Kirin Brewery Company Limited.

Lagers Market Segments

• By Product Type: Standard Lager, Premium Lager, Luxury Lager

• By Variety: Pale Lager, Vienna Lager, Dark Lager

• By Packaging Type: Glass, Metal Can, Other Packaging Types

• By Distribution Channel: On-Trade, Off-Trade

• By End-User: HoReCa, Household Retail, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global lagers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lager is a type of light beer that is pale in colour, and it is made at low temperatures by fermenting the beer flocculate at the bottom of the fermentation tank with a slow-acting yeast. Bottom-fermented techniques are utilised to produce a crisp, refreshing beer.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Lager Market Trends

4. Lagers Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

