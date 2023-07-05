Max Elmann Arazi: Tourism, remittances, and nearshoring emerge as the main drivers of this recovery
At this point, Mexico is well positioned because it is connected to these three drivers of growth,”KEY BISCAYNE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The year 2024 is shaping up to be a promising period for economic growth, and in this context, tourism, remittances, and nearshoring emerge as the main drivers of this recovery. These three sectors play a crucial role in the economic development of many countries, generating employment, income, and opportunities. In this regard, we interviewed Max Elmann Arazi, who along with Andre Elmann Arazi and Moises Elmann Arazi, owns Fibra Uno.
"Tourism, first and foremost, has traditionally been one of the most important economic engines in many countries. In Spain, it accounts for over 12%, in Mexico 8%, and in the United States 8%. Additionally, tourism, with appropriate public policies, also stimulates investment in tourism infrastructure, generating employment and contributing to local development," emphasized the executive from Fibra Uno dueños.
"Remittances represent a vital source of income for many developing countries. In 2024, an increase in remittance flows is expected due to global economic recovery. Some analysts consider remittances as a mechanism for poverty reduction and a source of financial stability. The growth of fintech solutions in this segment is relevant, and improvements in communication technologies have accelerated this type of transfer," commented Max El mann Arazi.
Finally, nearshoring is a business strategy that involves relocating operations and services to geographically close countries. In 2024, nearshoring is expected to continue gaining relevance due to the growing demand to reduce dependence on global supply chains and improve logistical efficiency. By establishing operations near target markets, companies can benefit from lower labor costs, shorter delivery times, and greater production flexibility. This, in turn, fosters economic growth by generating employment and attracting foreign direct investment. "At this point, Mexico is well positioned because it is connected to these three drivers of growth," pointed out the businessman.
In summary, tourism, remittances, and nearshoring will be the main drivers of economic growth in 2024. These three sectors will generate employment, stimulate consumption, increase income, and contribute to the economic development of many countries. It is important for governments and businesses to seize these opportunities by implementing appropriate policies, strengthening tourism infrastructure, promoting financial inclusion, and attracting investment. In this way, sustainable and equitable growth can be achieved in the coming year.
