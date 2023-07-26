Financial Advisory Market Size, Share, And Analysis For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Financial Advisory Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s financial advisory market analysis, the financial advisory market size is predicted to reach $239.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.7%.
This financial advisory market growth is due to rise in high-net-worth individuals (HNWI). Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, McKinsey & Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwCIL).
Financial Advisory Market Segments
• By Type: Corporate Finance, Accounting Advisory, Tax Advisory, Transaction Services, Risk Management, Other Types
• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises
• By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT And Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail And E-Commerce, Public Sector, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals
• By Geography: The global financial advisory market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Financial advisory refers to providing financial advice or assistance to a client in exchange for payment. Financial advisors provide a wide range of financial advisory services, including estate planning, tax preparation, and investment management. Its main purpose to aid people or organization in creating long-term strategies for building wealth and managing risk.
