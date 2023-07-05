Alderley and BENA sign MoU to accelerate the capability needed for the energy transition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
UK-based energy solutions provider Alderley and Saudi-Arabian company BENA Steel Industries enter partnership to support the Kingdom’s Energy 2030 plan.WICKWAR, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UK-based energy solutions provider, the Alderley Group (‘Alderley’) and Saudi-Arabian company BENA Steel Industries (‘BSI’) have entered a strategic partnership and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop joint opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s energy sector in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan.
The MoU is focused on building in-country capability, supply chains and solutions in the energy sector to support the Kingdom’s long-standing endeavours to deliver energy security to the world through existing hydrocarbon production and the development of new cleaner technologies, including in areas such as hydrogen. As part of the MoU, BSI also plans to invest in Alderley Dammam’s M24 Branch.
This important strategic partnership builds on many years of successful collaboration between Alderley and BSI with the Saudi-company a key in-Kingdom supplier of steel products used on Alderley’s skid-mounted, integrated solutions for the energy industry. The MoU deepens this collaboration further and positions both companies as leading players in the country’s burgeoning low-carbon space.
Colin Elcoate, CEO of Alderley said:
“Our strategic partnership with BSI is symbolic of our long-standing commitment to grow our business in Saudi Arabia – a country, which continues to show global leadership in energy production. This strategic endeavour will enable both companies to develop long-term supply chain solutions for the Kingdom to meet its needs to develop a more efficient and lower carbon energy sector. This won’t just benefit Saudi Arabia but will also positively impact international energy markets.”
Fawaz Albawardi, CEO of Bena Steel Industries said:
“Partnering with Alderley will enable us to establish the platform to be the leading system integrator in-Kingdom, strengthen the country’s supply chain and deliver long-term sustainable growth and prosperity for the people of Saudi Arabia. With this MoU we are taking another positive step forward to delivering on the ambitious Vision 2030 programme.”
Dermot Clarke, Managing Director of Alderley Middle East remarked:
“We’re thrilled to sign a strategic partnership with one of the leading companies in Saudi Arabia, if not the whole MENA region. This partnership will enable Alderley and BSI to address the current and future needs of the whole energy sector – both the traditional hydrocarbon sector and the emerging low carbon economy. It’s fantastic to continue putting down deep roots into a country pivotal to meeting the world’s growing demand for energy.”
A family-owned business, Alderley is renowned globally for its world-class system integration capability and technical leadership in the nascent low-carbon energy sector and has developed and supplied high-performance oil and gas metering solutions to Saudi Arabia for over 30 years. The company has delivered over 500 systems in-country to date and developed its first hydrogen metering system for Saudi Arabia in 2011.
Alderley’s M24 facility is a fully approved and equipped advanced engineering centre in the Kingdom and is registered with global energy leader Saudi Aramco for the manufacture and supply of production critical assets including custody metering systems, modular wellsite skids, chemical injection systems, as well as truck loading and unloading skids.
Dammam-based BSI started operations in 1993 as a Coil Service Centre. It has since grown to become the largest centre for flat products (cut-to-length) and slitting of Ferrous & Non-Ferrous coils in Saudi Arabia. BSI diversified further over the years into steel fabrication, metal forming and tube manufacturing. The company has an unrivalled reputation as a major supplier to the commercial and industrial construction, electrical and oil and gas industrial sectors.
