Indonesian Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan Opens Privy's Sydney Office, Strengthens Indonesia-Australia Economic Ties

Unveiling the plaque - from left to right (front) Trade Attache Haris Setiawan Indonesian Consul General in Sydney Vedi Kurnia Buana Director General of International Trade Negotiations Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono H.E. Siswo Pramono, Indonesia Ambassador in

CEO of Privy Marshall Pribadi gives Indonesian Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan a tour of the new Privy office in Sydney