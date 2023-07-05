Crypto ATM Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with CoinFlip, DigitalMint, Lamassu
The Latest Released Crypto ATM market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Crypto ATM market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Crypto ATM market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as CoinFlip (United States), Bitstop (United States), CoinCloud (United States), Bitcoin Depot (United States), DigitalMint (United States), General Bytes (Czech Republic), Lamassu (Portugal), Genesis Coin (United States), Bitaccess (Canada), Shitcoins Club (Poland), ByteFederal (United States), ChainBytes (United States), Cryptobase (Austria), Coinme (United States), Coinsource (United States).
Definition:
The rising popularity of cryptocurrency will help to boost the global crypto ATM market in the forecasted period. It is also called a bitcoin ATM. It looks the same as the normal one and is usually used to either exchange cryptocurrency or can also be used to withdraw money. The customers can load or unload cash so as to buy or sell digital currencies like Bitcoins on ATM. It is a kiosk that permits a person to buy Bitcoin using an automatic teller machine. Some Bitcoin ATMs provide bi-directional functionality that can able to the purchase of Bitcoin and the sale of Bitcoin for cash. These machines are not exactly similar to traditional ATMs but work in the same fashion. Bitcoin ATM kiosks are machines that are connected to the Internet, allowing the insertion of cash or a credit card in exchange for Bitcoin.
Market Trends:
• The growing popularity of cryptocurrency
• increasing installations of these ATMs in the hospitality industry
Market Drivers:
• The rising Installations of crypto ATMs in bars, restaurants, general stores, and gas stations
• The growing demand due to the fluctuating financial regulations
Market Opportunities:
• The rising awareness regarding crypto ATM machine
• The the acceptance of crypto-currency across various industries and increasing popularity of crypto currency
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Crypto ATM Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Crypto ATM
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Crypto ATM Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [One-Way ATMs, Two-Way ATMs, Online ATMs, Others] in 2023
Crypto ATM Market by Application/End Users [Individual Users, Crypto Enthusiast, Unbanked & Underbanked Populations, Travelers, Others]
Global Crypto ATM Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Crypto ATM Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Crypto ATM (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
