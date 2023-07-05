Running Watches Market Is Booming Worldwide with Suunto, POLAR Electro, Fitbit
The Latest Released Running Watches market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Running Watches market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Running Watches market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as TAG Heuer (Switzerland), Garmin AG (Switzerland), HUAWEI Technologies (Germany), Suunto Oy (Finland), POLAR Electro (Finland), TomTom N.V. (Netherlands), Fitbit International Limited (Ireland), Sigma Sport (Germany), Apple Inc. (United States), Fitbit, Inc. (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Running Watches market to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Running, Biking, Climbing, Cardio Training, Swimming, Others) by Type (Pedometer Watches, GPS Watches, Heart Rate Watches, Multi-sport Watches, Others) by Distribution Channels (Online, Offline) by User Category (Professional Athletes, Fitness Enthusiasts, Amateur Athletes, Daily Users) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Running Watches is an information processing device which is wearable in the wrist, it has the basic time function, which could be used for sports. The Running Watches are primarily used in Biking, Running, Climbing, Cardio Training, and Other sports. There are a number of different kind of running watches available for runners. They have the function of Pedometer, GPS, HRM (heart rate monitor) or with a combination with them
Market Trends:
• All in one watch with time and other features are regulating the market
• Consumers are preferring one device for serving all the purposes rather than multiple apps and devices
Market Drivers:
• People are more fitness freak now which is generating the scope to the market
• New designs with new technology
• Features like ease of use, better functionality and durability driving the market
Market Opportunities:
• Healthcare providers are likely to prescribe these devices to their patients as a part of treatment to develop health conditions
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Running Watches Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Running Watches
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: TAG Heuer (Switzerland), Garmin AG (Switzerland), HUAWEI Technologies (Germany), Suunto Oy (Finland), POLAR Electro (Finland), TomTom N.V. (Netherlands), Fitbit International Limited (Ireland), Sigma Sport (Germany), Apple Inc. (United States), Fitbit, Inc. (United States).
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
