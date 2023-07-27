Modular Construction Market Size, Share, Growth And Forecast For 2023-2032

Modular Construction Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Modular Construction Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Modular Construction Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s modular construction market forecast, the modular construction market size is predicted to reach $125.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%

The growth in the global modular construction market is due to upsurge in demand for construction. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest modular construction industry share. Major modular construction companies include Bouygues Construction SA, Laing O'Rourke, Skanska AB, ATCO Ltd., Balfour Beatty Plc., Taisei Corporation.

Modular Construction Market Segments

• By Type: Permanent, Relocatable

• By Material: Steel, Wood, Concrete

• By Module: Four-sided, Open-sided, Partially open-sided, Mixed modules and floor cassettes, Modules supported by a primary structure, Other Modules

• By End-Use Sector: Residential, Office, Education, Retail and Commercial, Hospitality, Healthcare, Other End Users

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Modular construction is a process in which buildings are manufactured off-site while adhering to the same building norms and requirements as traditional construction methods. It is utilised in the construction of various buildings since it has numerous advantages such as saving time, lowering labour costs, reducing waste volume, and boosting productivity by delivering standardised components.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Modular Construction Market Trends

4. Modular Construction Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Modular Construction Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

