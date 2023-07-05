Desert Control enters strategic agreement for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Constandinos Felder, CEO of H-EART and Ole Kristian Sivertsen, President and Group CEO of Desert Control Desert Vision Desert Vision Desert Vision

Desert Control announces agreement for the production, sales, distribution, and implementation of Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

Desert Control (OSE:DSRT)

The impact of technologies such as LNC is crucial for KSA as we strive towards achieving strategic national objectives and priorities outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative” — Constandinos Felder, CEO of H-EART

RIYAHD, SAUDI ARABIA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Control announces that it has entered into an agreement with Holistic Earth Advanced Regeneration Technologies (H-EART) to become a licensed operator for the production, sales, distribution, and implementation of Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The agreement marks a significant milestone in Desert Control's transition to a strong partnership model with a local operator structure for the Middle East. The business model allows Desert Control to leverage the capacity and reach of local partners while dedicating additional resources to core business activities and accelerating development in multiple markets.

"The strategic partnership with H-EART drives expansion of LNC offerings in KSA while strengthening the core innovation of the Liquid Natural Clay technology and enhancing global reach. By leveraging the capabilities of H-EART, we can grow our impact in the Middle East and accelerate efforts in other key markets," said Ole Kristian Sivertsen, President and Group CEO of Desert Control.

H-EART will acquire LNC production units that will be deployed in KSA in the near future. In addition, H-EART will anchor the strategic partnership by becoming a shareholder in Desert Control, along with entering into an agreement for the production, sales, distribution, and implementation of LNC in KSA.

"We are honored to partner with Desert Control to tackle critical issues in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The impact of technologies such as LNC is crucial for KSA as we strive towards achieving strategic national objectives and priorities outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative. Emphasizing food security, water security, and climate action leadership, this agreement allows us to step up our efforts to tackle desertification and water scarcity," said Constandinos Felder, CEO of H-EART.



About Desert Control:

Desert Control specializes in climate-smart AgTech solutions to combat desertification, soil degradation, and water scarcity. Its patented Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) restores and enhances soil ecosystems to reduce water usage and improve the efficiency of fertilizers and natural resources for agriculture, forests, and green landscapes. LNC enables sandy and arid soil to retain water and nutrients, thus increasing crop yields, plant health, and ecosystem resilience while preserving water and natural resources by up to 50%.

For more about Desert Control, visit https://www.desertcontrol.com



About Holistic Earth Advanced Regeneration Technologies (H-EART):

H-EART is a company committed to building a planet-positive future. Specializing in regenerative solutions and resilient technologies, H-EART addresses critical ecological challenges like soil restoration, water conservation, and climate resilience. By fostering strategic partnerships with providers of climate-smart technologies, H-EART aligns with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's vision for environmental sustainability and climate action leadership. Through innovative methodologies, H-EART’s mission is to regenerate and rejuvenate our planet, fostering a future that is resilient and climate-smart.

As a partner of Desert Control, H-EART brings the transformational impact of Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Leveraging LNC's ability to combat desertification, improve soil health, and conserve water and natural resources, H-EART aims to advance environmental sustainability in KSA. The Desert Control partnership strengthens the Kingdom's capacity for water conservation, food security, and climate action leadership, all of which are key priorities for the Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative.



About Liquid Natural Clay (LNC):

Liquid Natural Clay (LNC, also referred to as Liquid NanoClay) restores and enhances soil ecosystems to reduce water usage and improve the efficiency of fertilizers and natural resources for agriculture, forests, and green landscapes. LNC enables sandy and arid soil to retain water and nutrients, thus increasing crop yields, plant health, and ecosystem resilience while preserving water and natural resources by up to 50%.

ديزرت كونترول توقع اتفاقية استراتيجية للعمل في لمملكة العربية السعودية

أعلنت ديزرت كونترول عن إبرامها اتفاقية مع شركة "هوليستيك إيرث أدفانسد ريريجينيريشن تكنولوجيز" (H-EART) لتصبح شركة مرخصة لإنتاج وبيع وتوزيع وتطبيق الطين الطبيعي السائل (LNC) في المملكة العربية السعودية.

وتشكل هذه الاتفاقية علامة فارقة في مسار ديزرت كونترول من حيث توجهها إلى اعتماد نمط عمل قائم على إنشاء شراكة قوية مع هيئة محلية في الشرق الأوسط. يتيح هذا النمط في العمل لشركة ديزرت كونترول الفرصة للاستفادة من قدرات ووصول الشركاء المحليين وتخصيص موارد إضافية للأنشطة الأساسية وتسريع التنمية في أسواق متعددة.

قال رئيس ديزيرت كونترول ورئيس المجموعة التنفيذي أول كريستيان سيلفرستن: "تعزز الشراكة الاستراتيجية مع H-EART عمليات إنتاج وتطبيق الطين الطبيعي السائل في المملكة العربية السعودية كما أنها تقوي انتشار ابتكار تقنية الطين الطبيعي السائل ووصولها إلى العالم. ويمكننا استغلال قدرات H-EART في تنمية تأثيرنا في الشرق الأوسط وتسريع جهودنا في الأسواق الرئيسية الأخرى."

ستستحوذ H-EART على وحدات إنتاج الطين الطبيعي السائل التي ستُنشَر في المملكة العربية السعودية في المستقبل القريب. كما أن H-EART ستعمل على ترسيخ الشراكة الاستراتيجية من خلال شراء أسهم في ديزيرت كونترول لتصبح من أصحاب المصلحة فيها، بالإضافة إلى الدخول في اتفاقية لإنتاج وبيع وتوزيع وتطبيق الطين الطبيعي السائل في المملكة العربية السعودية.

قال الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة H-EART كوستاندينوس فيلدر: "يشرفنا أن نتشارك مع ديزرت كونترول في معالجة القضايا الحرجة في المملكة العربية السعودية. إن تأثير التقنيات المتقدمة كتقنية الطين الطبيعي السائل بالغ الأهمية بالنسبة إلى المملكة العربية السعودية حيث نسعى جاهدين لتحقيق الأهداف والأولويات الوطنية الاستراتيجية المحددة في رؤية السعودية 2030 ومبادرة السعودية الخضراء. وتسمح لنا هذه الاتفاقية بتكثيف جهودنا لمعالجة التصحر وشُح المياه حيث أنها تؤكد على أهمية تعزيز الأمن الغذائي والأمن المائي وقيادة العمل المناخي."



لمحة عن ديزرت كونترول:

تتخصص ديزرت كونترول في حلول تكنولوجيا الزرعة الذكية مناخياً لمكافحة التصحر وتجريف التربة وشُح المياه. يعمل الطين الطبيعي السائل الحاصل على براءة اختراع باسم شركة ديزيرت كونترول على إصلاح وتعزيز النظم البيئية للتربة والمساهمة بالتالي في تقليل استخدام المياه وتحسين كفاءة الأسمدة وتعزيز فاعلية الموارد الطبيعية في الزراعة والغابات والمساحات الخضراء. يمكِّن الطين الطبيعي السائل التربة الرملية والقاحلة من الاحتفاظ بالمياه والمواد المغذية، مما يؤدي إلى زيادة غلة المحاصيل وتحسين صحة النباتات وتعزيز مرونة النظام البيئي من خلال الحفاظ على المياه والموارد الطبيعية بنسبة تصل إلى 50%.

لمعرفة المزيد عن ديزرت كونترول، تفضلوا زيارة https://www.desertcontrol.com



لمحة عن هوليستيك إيرث أدفانسد ريجينيريشن تكنولوجيز (H-EART):

H-EART هي شركة ملتزمة بتأمين مستقبل إيجابي للكوكب. تتخصص الشركة في الحلول المتجددة والتقنيات المرنة، تعالج H-EART التحديات البيئية الحرجة مثل إصلاح التربة وإدارة المياه والمرونة المناخية. تعمل H-EART على تعزيز الشراكات الاستراتيجية مع مزودي التقنيات الذكية مناخياً تماشياً مع رؤية المملكة العربية السعودية للاستدامة البيئية وقيادة العمل المناخي. تتمثل مهمة H-EART في تجديد وإعادة بناء كوكبنا باستخدام طرق مبتكرة حرصاً منها على توفير مستقبل مرن وذكي مناخياً.

من خلال شراكتها مع ديزيرت كونترول، تعمل H-EART على إدخال تقنية الطين الطبيعي السائل بأثرها الكبير في تحويل تقنيات الاستدامة إلى المملكة العربية السعودية. كما تسعى H-EART إلى الاستفادة من قدرة الطين الطبيعي السائل على مكافحة التصحر، وتحسين صحة التربة، والحفاظ على المياه والموارد الطبيعية إلى تعزيز الاستدامة البيئية في المملكة العربية السعودية. تعزز الشراكة مع ديزيرت كونترول قدرة المملكة على الحفاظ على المياه والأمن الغذائي وقيادة العمل المناخي، وكلها أولويات رئيسية لرؤية السعودية 2030 ومبادرة السعودية الخضراء.



نبذة عن الطين الطبيعي السائل (LNC):

يساهم الطين الطبيعي السائل، ويشار إليه أيضاً باسم طين النانو كلاي، في إصلاح وتعزيز النظم البيئية للتربة ويقلل بالتالي من استخدام المياه ويحسن كفاءة الأسمدة ويزيد فاعلية الموارد الطبيعية في الزراعة والغابات والمساحات الخضراء. يمكِّن الطين الطبيعي السائل التربة الرملية والقاحلة من الاحتفاظ بالمياه والمواد المغذية، وبالتالي زيادة غلة المحاصيل وتحسين صحة النباتات وتعزيز مرونة النظام البيئي من خلال الحفاظ على المياه والموارد الطبيعية بنسبة تصل إلى 50%.

