Global Wall Decor Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Wall Decor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the wall decor market research. As per TBRC’s wall decor market forecast, the wall decor market size is predicted to reach a value of $65.39 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.2% through the forecast period.

The increasing inclination toward creating an aesthetic look in households and offices is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest wall decor market share. Major wall decor market leaders include Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., The Home Depot, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Lowe's Companies Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., J.C. Penney, Paragon, PTM IMAGES, Artissimo Designs LLC, Green Front Furniture, STUDIO MCGEE, Northern Oaks Décor Co, Crate and Barrel.

Wall Decor Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Shelves, Wall Stickers, Hangings, Frame Works, Mirror, Metal Works, Wall Art And Painting, Other Products
2) By Base Material: Wood, Fabric And Textile, Plastic, Glass, Metal
3) By Distribution: Wholesalers And Distributors, Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Other Distributions
4) By Appilcation: Household, Office And Business, Medical And Dental Facilities, Hotels And Spas, Restaurants, Cafés And Bars, Other Applications

This type of decor refers to the decorative items such as paintings, wall art, clocks, decals, and others that are used in home décor to create an ambiance that enhances the touch and feel of the room, making the place more connected and increasing the value of the property. These are used to create the aesthetic look of households and office walls to give an artful appearance.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Wall Decor Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Wall Decor Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

