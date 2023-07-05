Bluetooth Smart Plugs Market Analysis 2021–2030 | Top 10 Companies and Growth Scope

Bluetooth Smart Plugs Market 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bluetooth Smart Plugs Market By Type (Two-Hole Plug, Three-Hole Plug, and Porous Plug), Price (Low, Medium, and High), End Use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030", the global Bluetooth smart plugs market was estimated at $0.69 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $5.38 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Competitive Analysis:

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major Bluetooth smart plugs market players, such as D-Link Corp., Belkin International Inc., Etekcity Corporation, EDIMAX Technology Co. Ltd., iSmart Alarm Inc., Insteon, Panasonic Corporation, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., and SDI Technologies Inc., are provided in this report. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Increase in demand for convenient user experience, growing deployment of home automation devices, and high adoption of wireless technologies fuel the growth of the global Bluetooth smart plugs market. On the other hand, incompatibility with certain intelligent devices restrains the growth to some extent. However, rapid urbanization in Asia-Pacific countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the Bluetooth smart plugs market trends along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall Bluetooth smart plugs market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current Bluetooth smart plugs market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

• The report includes the Bluetooth smart plugs market share of key vendors and market trends.

The global Bluetooth smart plugs market is analyzed across type, price, end-use, and region.

Based on price, the low segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths the global market. The medium segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 25.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on type, the three-hole plug segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 25.7% throughout the forecast period, while porous plug registered CAGR of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 28.1% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.