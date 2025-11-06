WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Cloud Security Market Reach USD 125.8 Billion Growing at 13.6% CAGR by 2032 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global cloud security market size was valued at $35.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $125.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 265 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/783 The surge in emergence of development security operations in the cloud environment, increase in number of cyber-attacks, rise in reliance on cloud-based services, and an upsurge in market for managed security services are factors that propel the growth of cloud security market. Furthermore, factors such as lack of awareness regarding cloud security and high navigation costs and stringent regulations are hampering the growth of cloud security market. Moreover, factors such as the development of cloud computing landscape and growth of mobile computing provide an opportunity for cloud security market expansion.The cloud security market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, deployment, vertical, and region. In terms of type, the market is divided into cloud identity and access management, e-mail and web security, data loss prevention, cloud database security, network security, and cloud encryption. By end user, the market is bifurcated into large-scale enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Based on deployment, it is divided into public, private and hybrid. By vertical, the market is divided into healthcare, BFSI, IT & telecom, government agencies, retail, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across in North America cloud security market, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key Players Cloud Security MarketFortinet Inc.Sophos Ltd.Cloudflare Inc.Tenable Inc.BMC Software Inc.Broadcom CorporationCisco Systems Inc.IBM CorporationTrend Micro Inc.Watchguard Technologies Inc.These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the storage area network industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/783 By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cloud security market revenue, owing to the increasing demand and use of cloud technology by large number of key technological companies present in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the large number of technological start-ups growing in the region.By type, the cloud identity and access management segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for above one-fourth of the global cloud security market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for cloud security for protecting accessibility gates in the cloud. However, the cloud database security segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2032, as it will be requiring more innovative and protected cloud security solutions in the future.By enterprise size, the large scale enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifth of share in the global cloud security market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of cloud infrastructure in the business and operation environment. However, the small and medium scale enterprise segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2032, owing to the increasing switch towards cloud environment.By deployment mode, the public segment held the largest share in 2022, thus contributing to nearly half of share in the cloud security market. The reasons behind the segment growth is attributed to the large presence of key players operating as a public cloud. However, the private market is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to large demand for private cloud infrastructure by the companies.On the basis of industry vertical, the BFSI segment holds the largest market share of the cloud security market in the year 2022. This is attributed to the increasing requirement for cloud security to protect banking data present in the cloud. However, the healthcare market is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed again to the increasing need of cloud security to protect large amount healthcare data present in the cloud.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (265 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-security-market/purchase-options Recent Product Launches in cloud Security Market● In July 2023, Sophos Ltd. launched Sophos managed detection and response (MDR) for Microsoft defender. A completely managed service that offers businesses employing Microsoft Security the most powerful threat response capabilities available in the market. In order to defend against data breaches, ransomware, and other active adversary cyberattacks, Sophos MDR for Microsoft Defender adds a crucial layer of 24/7 protection across the Microsoft Security suite of endpoint, SIEM, identity, cloud, and other technologies.● In September 2023, Cloudflare Inc. launched Cloudflare One Data Protection Suite, a unified collection of cutting-edge security tools made to safeguard data in every environment, including online, SaaS, and private applications. Customers can streamline compliance in the cloud, reduce data exposure and source code loss, secure developer and AI environments from a single platform due to Cloudflare's Security Service Edge (SSE), which is powered by Cloudflare.Recent Partnerships in Cloud Security Market● In May 2020, BMC software partnered with Rah Infotech, the specialty technology distributor of mission critical technology solutions including network and cybersecurity, data management, disaster recovery and cloud to offer a range of data analytics, service assurance and automation solutions to businesses.● In April 2021, Broadcom Inc. collaborated with Google Cloud to increase integration of cloud services and speed up innovation inside Broadcom core software businesses. In accordance with this partnership, Broadcom will make its enterprise operations and security software suite available on Google Cloud, allowing companies to implement its security, DevOps, and other solutions on the reliable, worldwide infrastructure of Google Cloud.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 