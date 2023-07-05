Popkanon Has Joined Forces With Exclusive, RarriQUESO, and Stephan Smirou for Their New Single, "Bar Colombia.”
The song has been a journey that began after a trip to Bogotá, Colombia. It evolved over two years to reach its final form. The ultimate product is a feel-good song that makes you want to dance.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This visionary Norwegian production team is igniting the global music scene with their Reggaeton track, seamlessly merging the icy fjords of Norway with the fiery rhythms of Latin America. The result is a harmonious explosion of sound that showcases the lyrical prowess of Exclusive, a gifted rapper from the bustling streets of Chicago, and the undeniable charisma of Latino artist RarriQUESO. The song is sung in a captivating blend of Spanish and English and has already started airing on major radio channels worldwide.
Adding to the energy of this summer song, French/Norwegian musician Stephan Smirou has contributed pulsating beats and Latin-themed trumpets and flutes. "Bar Colombia" is a fusion of influences and genres that captivates listeners.
The track was produced at Pressure Point Studios with the expertise of award-winning sound engineer Slavic Livins. Additionally, a music video for "Bar Colombia" is set to be released on July 25th. Shot by filmmaker Emmanuel "Manne" Gomez from ChiArt Productions, the video captures the vibrant scenery of Chicago, including the sandy beaches of Lake Michigan and the city skyline.
Exclusive and RarriQUESO deliver impressive performances, showcasing their talents and experience as established artists. "Bar Colombia" can be streamed on Spotify, iTunes, and all other major streaming services.
To listen to the song, click here
Popkanon is a songwriting/production company founded by Paal Bay Braathen, Morten Collier Gabrielsen, and Tomas Jensen in 2020. Their goal is to excite and inspire fans through their music, featuring both up-and-coming and established artists.
