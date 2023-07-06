UAE-BASED ALFII RAISES $2.5M PRE-SEED ROUND TO BRING FORTH A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FINTECH-POWERED HR PLATFORM

Co-founding team from left: Becky Jefferies, CMO; Dina Mohammad-Laity, CTO; Yousef Albarqawi, CEO Alfii logo

HR tech startup alfii has secured pre-seed funding from regional and global VC backers to further develop a fresh new take on HR software for the MENA region

What stood out to us about alfii is the all-star leadership team and their achievements. They exude functional leadership skills, capable of setting strategic decisions with implementation expertise.” — Yousef Nassar, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Kayan Ventures