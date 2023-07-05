Introducing KULT’R: The World's First A.I.- Assisted Supper Club

World First A.I. Assisted Restaurant. KULT'R Club Geneva

KULT’R Club : The Pioneering destination that fuses Artificial Intelligence , culinary artistry, art gallery and a supper club in Geneva.

Transforming lifetime experiences through gastronomy, art and the power of A.I.” — Emidio Sacramento

GENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KULT’R CLUB, the trailblazing concept that transcends traditional dining experiences, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its flagship venue in the vibrant city of Geneva, Switzerland. Setting a new standard for the hospitality industry, KULT’R CLUB seamlessly combines gastronomic excellence with an art gallery, a boutique, and a thrilling supper club experience, all under one extraordinary roof.

At the heart of this extraordinary establishment lies « STELLAR”, the groundbreaking A.I.-supported companion designed exclusively for KULT’R CLUB. Stellar harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to enhance every aspect of the guest journey, from reserving tables to exploring culinary creations, indulging in personalized recommendations, effortless ordering, and seamless payment transactions and much more. As the world's first A.I.-supported restaurant, KULT’R CLUB is at the forefront of innovative hospitality.

It's important to note that « STELLAR” is not designed to replace human interaction at KULT’R CLUB. Rather, it serves as a valuable extension of the guest experience, enhancing and complementing the personalized service provided by our dedicated staff. While « STELLAR” offers convenience and efficiency in various aspects of the dining experience, the warmth and personal touch of our team members remain at the heart of KULT’R CLUB. With « STELLAR” by their side, guests can enjoy a seamless blend of technology and hospitality, ensuring that every interaction is tailored to their individual preferences and creating a truly exceptional dining experience.

While KULT’R CLUB captivates guests with its remarkable culinary offerings, it also embraces its identity as an art gallery, showcasing thought-provoking works from established and emerging artists. Guests can immerse themselves in a captivating fusion of culinary and visual artistry, creating an unparalleled sensory experience that ignites creativity and leaves a lasting impression.

As night falls, KULT’R CLUB seamlessly transforms into a vibrant supper club, where guests can revel in a mesmerizing blend of delectable cuisine and an electrifying ambiance. From exclusive events to unforgettable performances, the supper club experience at KULT’R CLUB sets the stage for unforgettable nights filled with sophistication, energy, and endless moments of celebration.

"Our vision for KULT’R CLUB goes beyond culinary excellence. We wanted to create a destination where extraordinary experiences converge, where art, fashion, and entertainment coexist to captivate and inspire our guests," said Emidio Do Sacramento, the visionary behind KULT’R CLUB. "With the introduction of « STELLAR”, our innovative A.I. companion, we are revolutionizing the dining landscape and providing our guests with an unparalleled level of personalized service and engagement."

KULT’R CLUB's commitment to innovation, artistry, and exceptional experiences positions it as a true pioneer in the hospitality industry. By seamlessly integrating culinary delights, art exhibitions, boutique offerings, and the allure of a supper club, KULT’R CLUB invites guests to indulge their senses and embark on a journey of discovery.

KULT’R CLUB is set to open its doors in Geneva in September 2023. Prepare to be immersed in a realm where gastronomy, art, fashion, and entertainment seamlessly intertwine, creating an enchanting destination that defies conventions and leaves a lasting impression.

About KULT’R CLUB:

KULT’R CLUB is a visionary concept that redefines the boundaries of traditional dining experiences. With its fusion of culinary excellence, art gallery, boutique offerings, and a captivating supper club atmosphere, KULT’R CLUB sets the stage for unforgettable moments of creativity, indulgence, and celebration. With the revolutionary A.I. companion, Stellar, KULT’R CLUB offers an unprecedented level of personalized service and engagement, making it a true pioneer in the industry.

About Stellar: « STELLAR” is the groundbreaking A.I. companion designed exclusively for KULT’R CLUB. With its advanced algorithms and machine learning capabilities, « STELLAR” revolutionizes the way guests interact with the restaurant, providing personalized recommendations, seamless ordering, and an immersive journey through art and fashion. Discover a new level of dining experience with « STELLAR” at KULT’R CLUB.