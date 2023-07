TRAFFIC ALERT: US-7 in Leicester between Maple Run Rd and Fern Lake Rd (address 1759 US-7) is down to ONE LANE due to a motor vehicle crash. Updates will follow when available.

Lillian Schmertz

Emergency Communications Specialist I

Vermont State Police – Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Road 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690 FAX