Apheresis Market: Advancements and Growth Drivers in Therapeutic Blood Processing

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Apheresis Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Terumo BCT, Asahi Kasei Medical, Kaneka Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories, Cerus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen, Nikkiso, Charles River Laboratories International. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The global Apheresis market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.



Apheresis Market Growth Drivers:

1. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and blood disorders, is driving the demand for apheresis procedures. Apheresis plays a crucial role in the treatment of these conditions by removing harmful substances, disease-causing cells, or excess components from the patient's blood.

2. Advancements in Apheresis Technologies: Continuous advancements in apheresis technologies have improved the efficiency, safety, and effectiveness of the procedure. Innovations in apheresis devices, disposables, and automation systems have facilitated faster and more precise separation and collection of blood components, driving market growth.

3. Growing Demand for Blood Components and Plasma Derivatives: The increasing demand for blood components, such as red blood cells, platelets, and plasma derivatives, for transfusion and therapeutic purposes is boosting the apheresis market. Apheresis procedures provide a reliable source of these vital blood components, supporting various medical treatments.

4. Rise in Surgical Procedures and Organ Transplantations: Surgical procedures, including organ transplantations, often require blood component support during and after the procedure. Apheresis plays a critical role in providing compatible blood products and reducing the risk of complications, thereby driving the demand for apheresis procedures.

5. Increasing Awareness about Therapeutic Apheresis: There is growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the therapeutic benefits of apheresis. Apheresis procedures are used for various therapeutic applications, such as the treatment of neurological disorders, autoimmune diseases, and certain cancers. The expanding knowledge and acceptance of these therapeutic uses contribute to market growth.



Key Highlights from Apheresis Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Apheresis industry evolution and predictive analysis.



FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS – In order to better understand Apheresis market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.



Competition – Leading players have been studied from Apheresis Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.



Demand & Supply and Effectiveness – Apheresis report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Apheresis Market have also been included in the study.



Apheresis Market Key Players: Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Terumo BCT, Asahi Kasei Medical, Kaneka Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories, Cerus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen, Nikkiso, Charles River Laboratories International.



Apheresis Market Segmentation by Product: Devices, Disposable and Reagents, Software



Apheresis Market Segmentation by Method: Centrifugation, Membrane Separation, Selective Adsorption



Apheresis Market Segmentation by Procedure: Donor/Automated Apheresis, Therapeutic Apheresis



Apheresis Market Segmentation by Component: Plasma (Plasmapheresis), Platelets (Plateletpheresis), Leukocytes (Leukapheresis or leukopheresis), Lymphocytes (Lymphopheresis or lymphapheresis), RBC's (Erythropheresis)



Apheresis Market Segmentation by End User: Blood Centers, Hospitals, Other End Users



