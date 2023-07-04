More homes for families, individuals coming to Qualicum Beach

CANADA, July 4 - Work is underway in Qualicum Beach on a new 56-unit apartment and townhome development that will provide affordable rental housing for families, seniors and individuals with low to moderate incomes.

“This is the first major housing project in Qualicum Beach to be funded through our Building BC investments and I know it will have a tremendous impact to the community by providing families and seniors with safe, secure housing to grow and prosper,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Working with partners, we’re delivering affordable housing in all corners of the province, and I’m excited to see this project get underway.”

Located at 136 Village Way W., The Residences at Qualicum Station is a four-storey wood-frame building that will have a mix of studio and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as seven three-bedroom townhomes. The building is next to a community garden and within walking distance of schools, medical facilities and public transit.

“This project is another example of the incredible partnerships our government has with local governments and community partners to build new affordable homes,” said Adam Walker, MLA for Parksville-Qualicum. “These new homes will provide security and peace of mind for people, something everyone deserves.”

Qualicum Parksville Kiwanis Housing Society will own and operate the new homes, which were designed to foster a sense of community.

“We are pleased to bring another 56 units of affordable housing to Qualicum Beach, and this development will be of tremendous benefit to our community and its housing needs,” said Scott Rodway, president, Qualicum Parksville Kiwanis Housing Society. “We would like to thank the residents of Qualicum Beach for their support in the development of The Residences at Qualicum Station and to acknowledge the assistance of the Province, BC Housing, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the Town of Qualicum Beach.

Residents are expected to start moving into their new homes in early 2025.

“We are grateful to the Qualicum Parksville Kiwanis Housing Society and BC Housing for their integral roles in bringing The Residences at Qualicum Station to fruition,” said Teunis Westbroek, mayor, Qualicum Beach. “Together, we are working to building a welcoming community that is affordable for all residents.”

The project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has delivered more than 76,000 new homes that have been delivered or are underway, including 59 homes in Qualicum Beach.

Quick Facts:

The Province contributed $6.3 million to the project through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and will provide an annual operating subsidy of approximately $313,000.

The Town of Qualicum Beach provided the project land, valued at $3.3 million, and has leased it to the Qualicum Parksville Kiwanis Housing Society for a nominal fee.

The federal government, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, provided $92,000 in seed funding.

Learn More:

To learn about government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online here: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/