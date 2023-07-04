Major safety improvements coming with Keating Cross Road overpass

CANADA, July 4 - The Highway 17/Keating Cross Road Flyover Project is underway, marking a major milestone in safety improvements coming for commuters on the south Island.

The new overpass will eliminate the left turn across traffic, making the highway safer for everyone who uses it, and improving access for businesses and communities in the Keating area.

“We know this is one of the region’s most important connections, linking islanders to ferries, flights, future rapid bus service and major employment centres along the Saanich Peninsula,” said Rob Fleming, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Those driving through the area need a route they can count on. This overpass will eliminate the possibility of a collision between vehicles travelling in opposite directions, making travel easier and safer for everyone while significantly improving the flow of goods and people.”

The Pat Bay Highway (Highway 17) is an important corridor for trade and travel, connecting people to the ferries, the Victoria International Airport, Saanich and Sidney. Approximately 52,000 cars drive through the area daily. At peak times, more than 4,000 cars per hour drive through this region.

“The Government of Canada remains committed to improving commutes for Canadians and today’s start of construction is an embodiment of this commitment,” said Harjit Sajjan, federal Minister of International Development, and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of Dominic LeBlanc, federal Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities. “The overpass project will improve safety and efficiency for drivers, pedestrians and transit users, while supporting public transit expansion. We will continue to invest in projects that better connect communities and provide opportunities for future growth.”

The project design will accommodate plans for rapid bus transit on the Pat Bay Highway, getting people where they need to go more conveniently, while reducing congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. Pedestrians, cyclists and those who travel with the help of mobility aids will also benefit from a new sidewalk on Keating Cross Road.

The project budget is $76.8 million, including the provincial contribution of $57.6 million. The Government of Canada is contributing $16.7 million and the District of Central Saanich will provide $2.5 million.

The construction contract was awarded to Flatiron Contractors Canada Limited, with a targeted completion of spring 2025.

The Highway 17 Keating Cross overpass was a priority identified in the South Island Transportation Strategy, with a goal to expand and accelerate transit infrastructure needed to improve safety, strengthen communities and provide sustainable travel solutions.

The project will also involve realigning the southbound on-ramp to Victoria and closing Highway 17 access at East Saanich Road and Martindale Road to support safety.

Learn about the Highway 17 Keating Cross Overpass Project: https://gov.bc.ca/keatingoverpass

Learn about the South Island Transportation Strategy: https://gov.bc.ca/southislandtransportationstrategy

