Submit Release
News Search

There were 626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,612 in the last 365 days.

Call for Application | 2023 Global Awards for World Heritage Education Innovative Cases

The Call for Applications for the 2023 Global Awards for World Heritage Education Innovative Cases is now open until the 31st of July. 

Introduction Film for 2023 Global Awards for World Heritage Education Innovative Cases

Organizations

National Commission of the People's Republic of China for UNESCO

Co-organized by:

World Heritage Institute of Training and Research for Asia and the Pacific Region under the auspices of UNESCO (WHITRAP)
International Center for UNESCO ASPnet（ICUA）

Supported by:

World Heritage Centre (WHC)
International Centre on Space Technologies for Natural and Cultural Heritage (HIST)
International Research and Training Center for Rural Education (INRULED)
UNESCO Chair on Sustainable Tourism at UNESCO Designated Sites
UNESCO Chair on Sustainable Tourism at UNESCO Designated Sites
UNOSSC South-South Cities Clusters
World Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centres and Associations（WFUCA
And relevant governments, WH sites and institutions, etc.

Application Requirements

  • The case studies must be educational activities organized by or for World Heritage sites or address topics of specific heritage values
  • The case-study proposal may be one that has been completed (in the last 5 years) or ongoing with achieved tangible results
  • There is no limit to the target audience or groups the education program is developed for
  • Proposed case studies should be innovative and exemplary in concepts, contents or forms

Assessment Criteria

  • Innovation: innovation and explorations made in the concept and approach to heritage education
  • Technological application: utilizing creative or advanced technology to protect and promote heritage values
  • Collaboration: high-level multilateral cooperation mechanism and innovative model to promote heritage education
  • Sustainability: socially, economically and culturally sustainable and contributing to the sustainable development of heritage sites
  • Exemplary Significance*: establishing a good role model in terms of the overall or specific approach worthy to be promoted globally

*The proposed case study must meet the “Exemplary significance” plus at least one other criterion.

Awards

  • International Certificate issued by WHITRAP

Application Process

  1. Call for Cases (May 26 to July 31)
  2. Cases Selection and Review by Experts (August to mid-September)
  3. Award Ceremony & Global Publicity (Mid-September to October)
  4. Follow-up Promotion (November to December)

You just read:

Call for Application | 2023 Global Awards for World Heritage Education Innovative Cases

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more