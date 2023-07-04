Call for Application | 2023 Global Awards for World Heritage Education Innovative Cases
The Call for Applications for the 2023 Global Awards for World Heritage Education Innovative Cases is now open until the 31st of July.
Introduction Film for 2023 Global Awards for World Heritage Education Innovative Cases
Organizations
National Commission of the People's Republic of China for UNESCO
Co-organized by:
World Heritage Institute of Training and Research for Asia and the Pacific Region under the auspices of UNESCO (WHITRAP)
International Center for UNESCO ASPnet（ICUA）
Supported by:
World Heritage Centre (WHC)
International Centre on Space Technologies for Natural and Cultural Heritage (HIST)
International Research and Training Center for Rural Education (INRULED)
UNESCO Chair on Sustainable Tourism at UNESCO Designated Sites
UNOSSC South-South Cities Clusters
World Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centres and Associations（WFUCA
And relevant governments, WH sites and institutions, etc.
Application Requirements
- The case studies must be educational activities organized by or for World Heritage sites or address topics of specific heritage values
- The case-study proposal may be one that has been completed (in the last 5 years) or ongoing with achieved tangible results
- There is no limit to the target audience or groups the education program is developed for
- Proposed case studies should be innovative and exemplary in concepts, contents or forms
Assessment Criteria
- Innovation: innovation and explorations made in the concept and approach to heritage education
- Technological application: utilizing creative or advanced technology to protect and promote heritage values
- Collaboration: high-level multilateral cooperation mechanism and innovative model to promote heritage education
- Sustainability: socially, economically and culturally sustainable and contributing to the sustainable development of heritage sites
- Exemplary Significance*: establishing a good role model in terms of the overall or specific approach worthy to be promoted globally
*The proposed case study must meet the “Exemplary significance” plus at least one other criterion.
Awards
- International Certificate issued by WHITRAP
Application Process
- Call for Cases (May 26 to July 31)
- Cases Selection and Review by Experts (August to mid-September)
- Award Ceremony & Global Publicity (Mid-September to October)
- Follow-up Promotion (November to December)