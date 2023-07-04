Call for Application | 2023 Global Awards for World Heritage Education Innovative Cases

The Call for Applications for the 2023 Global Awards for World Heritage Education Innovative Cases is now open until the 31st of July.

Introduction Film for 2023 Global Awards for World Heritage Education Innovative Cases

Organizations

National Commission of the People's Republic of China for UNESCO

Co-organized by:

World Heritage Institute of Training and Research for Asia and the Pacific Region under the auspices of UNESCO (WHITRAP)

International Center for UNESCO ASPnet（ICUA）

Supported by:

World Heritage Centre (WHC)

International Centre on Space Technologies for Natural and Cultural Heritage (HIST)

International Research and Training Center for Rural Education (INRULED)

UNESCO Chair on Sustainable Tourism at UNESCO Designated Sites

UNOSSC South-South Cities Clusters

World Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centres and Associations（WFUCA

And relevant governments, WH sites and institutions, etc.

Application Requirements

The case studies must be educational activities organized by or for World Heritage sites or address topics of specific heritage values

The case-study proposal may be one that has been completed (in the last 5 years) or ongoing with achieved tangible results

There is no limit to the target audience or groups the education program is developed for

Proposed case studies should be innovative and exemplary in concepts, contents or forms

Assessment Criteria

Innovation: innovation and explorations made in the concept and approach to heritage education

Technological application: utilizing creative or advanced technology to protect and promote heritage values

Collaboration: high-level multilateral cooperation mechanism and innovative model to promote heritage education

Sustainability: socially, economically and culturally sustainable and contributing to the sustainable development of heritage sites

Exemplary Significance*: establishing a good role model in terms of the overall or specific approach worthy to be promoted globally

*The proposed case study must meet the “Exemplary significance” plus at least one other criterion.

Awards

International Certificate issued by WHITRAP

Application Process