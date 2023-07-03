UZBEKISTAN, July 3 - Samarkand will host the 14th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals

On June 20, 2023, during the visit of the delegation of Uzbekistan headed by the Minister of Ecology, Environment and Climate Change A. Abdukhakimov to Berlin, a meeting was held with the Executive Secretary of the UN Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS Convention) E. Frenkel.

For reference: The CMS Convention or the Bonn Convention was adopted in 1979 in Bonn (Germany). There are 133 countries that are Parties to the Convention. Uzbekistan ratified the Convention in 1998 and is home to many migratory animals, as saiga antelope, snow leopard, Bukhara deer, argali, kulan, goitered gazelle, flamingo, Siberian Crane, etc.

During the meeting, an Agreement was signed between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan represented by the Ministry of Ecology and the UN represented by the Secretariat of the Bonn Convention on holding the 14th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention (CMS COP-14) on October 23-28 this year in the city of Samarkand.

The parties discussed organizational issues for the preparation and holding of this global event, which is expected to be attended by about 1,200 participants, ministers of the environment of the member countries of the Convention, heads of international environmental organizations (IUCN, UNEP, GEF, WWF), leading scientific circles and the media.

In addition, issues of organizing formal and informal events, side events and exhibitions on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties were discussed.

An agreement was reached to organize the 54th meeting of the Standing Committee of the Convention, a high-level round table with the participation of environmental ministers and heads of international organizations in anticipation of the official opening of the Conference of the Parties.

For reference: the previous 13th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention was held in Gandhinagar (India) in 2020. CMS COP also hosted such countries as the Philippines, Ecuador, Italy, Germany, Switzerland.

The event will be important in terms of demonstrating to the world community the aspirations of countries to consolidate joint efforts to conserve migratory species by strengthening transboundary cooperation in the management of natural areas.

It is expected that as a result of CMS COP-14 a number of strategically important documents will be adopted, new international initiatives will be launched and an action plan will be approved in the field of conservation of migratory species of wild animals and their habitat.

In addition, the participants of the event will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the tourism potential and cultural heritage of Uzbekistan, in particular the city of Samarkand.

