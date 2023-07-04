Submit Release
Vision & Vitality Entertainment Group Announces the Release of Jae Murda's Second Album, "Not Just A Rapper,"

A captivating musical journey that effortlessly blends soulful melodies with infectious beats. This album is a true masterpiece, showcasing the artist's incredible talent.”
— Madison Nguyen
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision & Vitality Entertainment Group is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of "Not Just A Rapper," the highly anticipated second studio album by acclaimed artist Jae Murda. Set to be launched on July 13th, this album promises to captivate audiences with its compelling lyrics, innovative sound, and undeniable talent.

Following the success of his debut album, Jae Murda has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. "Not Just A Rapper" showcases his growth as an artist, delving deep into his personal experiences and delivering a unique blend of captivating storytelling and infectious beats.

This album is a testament to Jae Murda's versatility and dedication to his craft. From thought-provoking tracks that address societal issues to introspective anthems that reflect on personal triumphs and struggles, "Not Just A Rapper" offers a diverse range of themes and emotions that will resonate with listeners from all walks of life.

Collaborating with top-notch producers, Jae Murda has created a musical masterpiece that pushes boundaries and defies genre limitations. His distinctive style, combined with his lyrical prowess, elevates this album to new heights, ensuring an unforgettable listening experience for fans and music enthusiasts alike.

Vision & Vitality Entertainment Group is proud to support Jae Murda's artistic vision and is committed to providing him with a platform to showcase his talent and connect with his ever-growing fanbase. With "Not Just A Rapper," Jae Murda continues to solidify his position as a rising star in the industry, and this album marks an important milestone in his career.

For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Vision & Vitality Entertainment Group
www.visionvitalityent.com
visionvitalityent@gmail.com


About Vision & Vitality Entertainment Group:
Vision & Vitality Entertainment Group is a leading record label and entertainment company committed to discovering and nurturing exceptional talent. With a focus on innovation, diversity, and artistic integrity, Vision & Vitality Entertainment Group aims to create a lasting impact in the music industry by delivering exceptional music and unforgettable experiences to fans worldwide.

About Jae Murda:
Jae Murda is a rising star in the music industry, known for his captivating lyrics, versatile style, and undeniable talent. With a unique blend of storytelling and infectious beats, Jae Murda has garnered a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim. His second studio album, "Not Just A Rapper," is set to be released on July 13th and is poised to solidify his position as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Sayntt
Vision & Vitality Entertainment Group
visionvitalityent@gmail.com
Jae Murda You Know Me Official Video

