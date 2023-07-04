Empowering Young Women: M2 ProDesign Mentor Shapes Careers in Fitness
EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Beach, CA – Emile Jarreau, founder of M2 ProDesign, has mentored a diverse group of young women, assisting them in their journey toward building successful careers in the professional fitness space. With a unique approach that combines physical training with life guidance, Jarreau aims to empower these women to break free from old-school mentalities and create their own paths to success.
Having witnessed firsthand the challenges of growing up in a broken household, Jarreau is determined to help these women avoid similar pitfalls. Drawing from his own experiences and armed with a tough love and a soft heart, Jarreau has become a father figure for these aspiring fitness professionals. The M2 ProDesign community consists of women from various backgrounds, all seeking to improve their physical fitness while exploring the possibilities of a career in the fitness industry.
Jarreau's dedication to empowering women is rooted in his personal history. Raised in a tumultuous environment and frequently shuttling between his parents' homes, he witnessed the consequences of searching for love in the wrong places. During his own struggles, Jarreau discovered the transformative power of training, which has been an integral part of his life for over 50 years.
"I want to provide these women with the guidance and support that I wish I had received growing up," says Jarreau. "By empowering them to work for themselves, I hope to break the cycle of dependency and enable them to build fulfilling lives."
The target audience of M2 ProDesign comprises primarily women aged 25 to 55 who may have experienced challenging life circumstances such as divorce or difficult situations requiring them to rebuild. Many of these individuals need a mentor to help them navigate life's challenges and provide a fresh perspective. Jarreau's mentoring approach focuses on physical fitness and helping these women develop a sense of self-reliance and resilience.
Jarreau's military background and rigorous training have shaped his coaching style, emphasizing discipline and perseverance. Having undergone intense physical conditioning to prepare for the NAVY Pilot Rescue and Combat Swimmer programs, as well as BUD/S as a candidate for the NAVY SEAL TEAMS, Jarreau understands the importance of pushing boundaries to achieve success.
"My goal is to attract new clients to train with my dedicated team of women and foster their growth, paying it forward," says Jarreau. "Eventually, I hope to step away from the business and gift it to them, sharing the knowledge and expertise accumulated over 35 years of teaching."
As M2 ProDesign continues to flourish, Jarreau's crew of empowered young women invites others to experience the transformative power of fitness. By joining forces with this dedicated team, individuals can embark on a journey of personal growth, discovering their own potential and playing a better long game in all aspects of life.
For more information about M2 ProDesign and their mission to empower young women in the fitness professional space, please visit their website at www.m2prodesign.com.
About M2 ProDesign LLC:
M2 ProDesign is a company dedicated to assisting busy female professionals in achieving optimal fitness levels that enhance their performance in and outside the gym. Founded by Emile Jarreau in 1988, the company focuses on empowering young women to pursue careers in the fitness industry while providing mentorship and guidance. With a passion for serving others, M2 ProDesign aims to transform lives and inspire individuals to reach their full potential.
