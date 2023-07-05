Founder Forward Taps Economic Development Leader to Lead Growing Organization as Executive Director

About

Founder Forward is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating the next generation of diverse founders by creating wealth and equity through support services that catalyze the growth of BIPOC owned and led businesses and startups. Founder Forward addresses systemic market barriers that Black, Latinx, and Indigenous entrepreneurs face across the country, specifically the lack of capital, advising, and resources during the start-up launch years. Founder Forward is one of 10 philanthropic initiatives supported by Libra Philanthropies, an independent foundation that aims to catalyze solutions that drive change, overcome systemic barriers, and address unmet societal needs

