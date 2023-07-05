Building a Dog Friendly Future: Roch Philanthropy In Support Of Religious & Charitable Canine Causes
Dog friendly startup Roch pledges to donate a quarter of its profits to Catholic churches and schools named after St Roch, and charitable canine causes.
We invite all members of the Catholic community who share our deep love for dogs to join the Roch Society, helping us foster a world where the bond between humans and dogs is cherished and cultivated.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Roch, a new startup named in honor of St Roch, the patron saint of dogs, today announced the launch of The Roch Standard, a universal dog-friendly standard and certification process, designed to measure and rank businesses based on their dog-friendly policies, relative to both their regional counterparts and international peers.
— Guise Bule de Missenden
The introduction of The Roch Standard signifies a milestone in canine-inclusive practices globally, and is in alignment with the Catholic values of respect, stewardship, and universal love. It offers an unambiguous standard and certification process for businesses, particularly within the hospitality, retail, and leisure industries. Their innovative, patent-pending standard and certification process enables businesses to achieve recognition as truly dog-friendly establishments, and in doing so, empowers dog owners to confidently select establishments that genuinely welcome and accommodate their beloved four-legged friends, resonating with the Catholic ethos of love, respect, and inclusivity.
Roch's founder, Guise Bule de Missenden, shared their vision by stating, "By launching a universal dog-friendly standard, Roch demonstrates its commitment to fostering an environment of respect and inclusion, reflecting our belief in the sanctity of all life. We invite all members of the Catholic community, and those who share our deep love for dogs, to join the Roch Society. The Roch Society works towards fostering a world where the bond between humans and dogs is not merely tolerated, but cherished and cultivated." He went on to say "We are committed to spreading the profits of our enterprise amongst good causes in a charitable way, and we have written specific corporate philanthropy obligations into our Company Bylaws, which have been approved by our board, legally cementing our obligations into our corporate constitution."
Roch is on a mission to transform the way businesses across various sectors integrate and respect the unique bond between humans and dogs. Earning the Roch Dog-Friendly Certification signifies a business's commitment to extending their hospitality to mans best friend, aligning them with the rapidly growing trend of dog-friendly travel. As part of its mission, Roch pledges to donate up to 25% of their profits to their charitable arm, the Roch Society. These funds will support churches and schools named after St Roch, as well as canine charitable causes, and members of the Roch Society will have a voice into how theses funds are distributed through the Roch Society Charitable Committee.
As Roch advances with its MVP testing phase, it warmly invites hotels to participate in their private beta, benefitting from free certification. This effort forms the groundwork for the forthcoming public launch of the Roch Directory, the world's most comprehensive directory of dog-friendly businesses, spanning over 100 countries in 30+ languages. For more information please visit www.roch.dog or contact info@roch.dog.
About Roch Inc:
Roch, a startup inspired by St Roch, the patron saint of dogs, is a testament to our Catholic faith and love for God's creatures. The Roch Society is the charitable arm of Roch, and an international social community committed to dog-friendly practices and policies.
