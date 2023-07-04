‘Tackling energy poverty in Europe: Moldova’s Case’ conference highlights EU’s best practices and country experience during crisis

The international conference ‘Tackling energy poverty in Europe: challenges, lessons learned and ways forward: Moldova’s Case’ took place on 29-30 June in Chisinau.

The aims of the conference were to share the EU’s best practices in combating energy vulnerability and energy poverty, to present Moldova’s experience in overcoming the recent energy crisis and securing bill compensation for households and private enterprises.

The event brought together high-level representatives from EU countries, the Government of the Republic of Moldova, international organisations, national and international experts, and the private sector with expertise in these domains.

To overcome the consequences of the energy crisis, the Government of the Republic of Moldova established an Energy Vulnerability Reduction Fund in July 2022. A total of MDL 5.87 billion was allocated for the Energy Vulnerability Reduction Fund in 2022 and 2023. Of this, MDL 3.46 billion was provided by development partners, with the European Union making the largest contribution (MDL 1.4 billion).

In addition, the compensatii.gov.md platform was created with the support of the EU, UNDP, and the Government of Slovakia.

