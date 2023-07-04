EU and UNDP deliver telemedicine suitcases to remote medical facilities in Ukraine

The United Nations Development Programme delivered 60 telemedicine diagnostic suitcases to medical facilities in Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv and Sumy oblasts, in partnership with the European Union.

These innovative devices will improve healthcare in the remote areas of Ukraine where access to hospitals is limited.

They will allow medical specialists to carry out diagnostics remotely in real time, providing timely life-saving medical care to those in need.

In the future, UNDP and the EU plan to hold a series of training sessions for medical staff to instruct them on the full use of the telemedicine suitcases.

The initiative was implemented as part of the United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme (UNDP), with financial support from the European Union.

