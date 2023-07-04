Marine Dynamic Positioning Market Size Worth $17.6 Billion by 2030; Says Allied Market Research

Marine Dynamic Positioning

Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market by Subsystem, by Equipment Class, by Application, by Sales Channel: Global Opportunity, Forecast, 2020-2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The marine dynamic positioning market size is expected to grow from $5.6 billion in 2020 to $17.6 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.54%. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market, due to increasing seaborne trade and government initiatives to promote maritime tourism. Other key drivers include advancements in offshore drilling technology and greater deployment of offshore patrol vessels.

The market is segmented by subsystem (control system, power system, and thruster system), equipment class (class 1, class 2, and class 3), application (naval vessels, offshore vessels, and others), sales channel (original equipment manufacturer and retrofit), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA).

The control system segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for more advanced and sophisticated dynamic positioning systems. The class 3 segment is also expected to grow at a fast pace, as these systems are used in large and complex vessels that require a high degree of accuracy and reliability.

The naval vessels segment is expected to be the largest application segment, due to the increasing use of dynamic positioning systems in military applications such as mine countermeasures, amphibious landing, and submarine rescue. The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment is expected to grow at a faster pace than the retrofit segment, as more and more new vessels are being built with dynamic positioning systems.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, due to the increasing demand for marine dynamic positioning systems from countries such as China, India, and Japan. These countries are investing heavily in infrastructure development, which is driving the demand for dynamic positioning systems in the offshore and marine sectors.

The key players in the marine dynamic positioning industry include ABB Ltd., AB Volvo, General Electric Company, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Marine Technologies, LLC, Navis Engineering Oy, Praxis Automation Technology B.V., Reygar Ltd., and Wartsila Corporation.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market, due to the temporary shutdown of shipyards and reduced trade activities. However, the market is expected to recover in the coming years, as the global economy continues to grow.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

