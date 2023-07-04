Submit Release
News Search

There were 625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,548 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Effingham County 

Effingham County, GA (July 3, 2023) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Effingham County, Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on July 2, 2023. One man was shot and killed.  No officers/deputies were injured in this incident. 

The preliminary information indicates that on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at about 11:30 p.m., an Effingham County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Old River Road in Effingham County.  The driver, later identified as Sam Knight, age 40, of Brooklet, GA, got out of the truck and spoke with the deputy. When the deputy walked to the passenger side of the truck, Knight ran to the truck and drove away from the stop. Knight traveled several miles down Old River Road before turning onto the westbound on ramp of Interstate 16. Knight began firing at the pursuing deputy, and the deputy returned fire. Knight lost control of the truck, causing it to come to rest on its passenger side.  Knight and Effingham County deputies exchanged gunfire again.  A few minutes later, GSP and Bryan County deputies arrived on scene.  Knight and law enforcement officers from multiple agencies exchanged gunfire again.  Knight was hit multiple times and died at the scene.  

Knight’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler, Georgia for an autopsy.

Troopers from the Georgia State Patrol, deputies from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, and a deputy from the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the shooting. 

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Ogeechee District Attorney’s Office for review.

The GBI has been requested to investigate 48 officer involved shootings in 2023.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Effingham County 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more