TAIWAN, July 4 - President Tsai meets delegation led by US House Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern

President Tsai meets delegation led by US House Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern

On the morning of July 4, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation led by Representative Kevin Hern, chairman of the US House Republican Study Committee (RSC). In remarks, President Tsai thanked the US Congress for promoting numerous bills that support Taiwan's efforts to upgrade its self-defense capabilities. President Tsai also stated that she hopes to expedite the signing of a Taiwan-US avoidance of double taxation agreement to help resolve this issue for both sides, which will also create more opportunities for Taiwanese and US enterprises and encourage more two-way investment and trade cooperation.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

Let me welcome Chairman Hern and his delegation from the RSC to Taiwan. I am also delighted to see Representative Burgess Owens again today after his visit last December. I want to thank all of our distinguished guests for demonstrating their support and friendship for Taiwan.

Led by Chairman Hern, the 175-member RSC is a prominent body within the US House of Representatives, playing a key role in the promotion of a range of issues. I would like to express special thanks to Chairman Hern for inviting members of the RSC to visit Taiwan to further enhance exchanges between our countries.

For many years, the US Congress has promoted numerous bills that support Taiwan's efforts to upgrade its self-defense capabilities. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I express sincere gratitude to the US Congress and government for their backing.

Taiwan plays a key role in global supply chains. As we face the expansion of authoritarianism, we look forward to Taiwan, the United States, and many more democratic partners jointly upholding the stability and prosperity that underline the regional order and building more secure and resilient supply chains.

Taiwan and the United States are important trading partners. Last month, the first agreement under the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade was signed. It has also been approved by the Executive Yuan. This is the most comprehensive trade agreement signed between Taiwan and the United States since 1979, and it will be instrumental in deepening our bilateral economic and trade partnership.

Going forward, we hope to expedite the signing of a Taiwan-US avoidance of double taxation agreement to help resolve this issue for both sides. In addition to fostering more opportunities for Taiwanese and US enterprises, this will encourage more two-way investment and trade cooperation. We hope the RSC can lend its support to this agreement.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish the United States a happy Independence Day. I know that being here in Taiwan, our guests are celebrating this day a little differently than usual. Through this trip, I hope that you will gain a deeper understanding and even greater fondness for Taiwan. I wish you all a successful visit.

Chairman Hern then delivered remarks, thanking President Tsai for meeting with him and his delegation. The chairman said that he and his colleagues are in Taiwan to listen and to learn from Taiwan, to discuss how we can work together for a future that's better for both of our homes, and to see what they can do to help in our relationship. Despite having only been here for around 24 hours, he said that he and his delegation are truly amazed by the hospitality and the beauty of Taiwan.

Chairman Hern stated that the partnership between the US and Taiwan is integral to both our nations and that we both share the same values of freedom and opportunity. Stating that the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States is an excellent example of the hard work and commitment that is synonymous with the culture of Taiwan, the chairman recognized Representative to the US Bi-khim Hsiao (蕭美琴) for her work and said that many members of Congress have had the honor of meeting with her at Twin Oaks, a location of great historical significance to Taiwan-US relations.

Chairman Hern said that this week is an important opportunity to strengthen the bonds between our countries. He also mentioned that he serves as the chairman of the Republican Study Committee in the United States Congress, the largest caucus in Congress, which this year is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Chairman Hern added that the Republican Study Committee has recently released its federal budget proposal, which includes recommendations for increased partnership with Taiwan, trade and military support, and support for a free trade agreement.

As chair of the Republican Study Committee and a member of the Ways and Means Committee in Congress, Chairman Hern stated that he has direct responsibility over international tax and trade affairs, which have a tremendous impact on our two nations. Support for Taiwan has created a rare and unifying bipartisan support across the US political spectrum, he said, helping Americans of all walks of life understand the importance of our friendship.

Like President Tsai, Chairman Hern also alluded to the fact that they are meeting on US Independence Day. Nearly 250 years ago, he stated, their founding fathers stood up to tyranny and unfair taxation and demanded independence from an overbearing nation, creating a new democratic republic where the government was accountable to the people. The great experiment of the last 247 years was a success, he said, and has been proven by the replication of a government of the people, by the people, and for the people around the globe. The chairman added that today, democracies with elected leaders make up more than half of the nations of the world, including Taiwan.

Chairman Hern said that as he was working on his speech earlier that day, he wondered if the US's founding fathers knew that the work they were doing would ripple around the planet, allowing countless other people to see the success of democracy in America and demand their own freedom. He then said that there could be no greater celebration of American freedom and independence than sharing those values with friends and allies across the globe.

Chairman Hern expressed his gratitude again for the opportunity to meet with President Tsai, and said that our bilateral relationship continues to grow in strength and respect, and that we work together to achieve these great things as one.

The delegation also included US House of Representatives members Mike Flood, Mike Collins, Russell Fry, and Keith Self.