How To Hire Developers For A Startup
Startup web app development company Moravio is taking a more active role in the booming web economy through its custom software development plans.
If you manage to make money by working with us, then you'll definitely be back with more money”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Startup web app development company Moravio is taking a more active role in the booming web economy through its custom software development plans, which are now specifically targeting startups and other companies that might not yet know how to hire developers for a startup.
Moravio which was first founded in 2011 has been operating mainly from Barcelona and the Czech Republic but has remained a major player in the global industry since its inception. Clutch.com listed it as one of its top 100 companies and particularly cited its fast growth for its recommendation. But its presence on the global scene can be seen elsewhere.
According to the company their team has already delivered hundreds of successful projects in various industries, many of which can be publicly seen and verified from their website. Some of the main players in the industry they have collaborated with include the global real estate company JLL, the fitness classes platform Stardio and multiple news portals in the Czech Republic.
While the importance of website development could never be denied there's been a notorious tendency towards its growth in recent years for a wide variety of reasons. Key amongst them was the global lockdown of this decade which resulted in more people taking their business and entertainment towards the internet
News outlets across the globe reported that online activity across the globe increased dramatically during the year 2020, and while the global situation has changed since our new reliance on the internet has not decreased much. As of 2023 more than 1/5th of all purchases are done online, and this is just one of many symptoms that show how important dedicated websites are in our current culture.
In regards to their new focus on supporting startups that are looking to make an impact online, Moravio stated that as always their number one priority lies in providing real benefits to their customers. In fact, their official website lists their business model as such: "If you manage to make money by working with us, then you'll definitely be back with more money".
This spirit of teamwork and collaboration was one that Moravio particularly stressed out in their statements, as they said that their focus was on "building a relationship of trust". To that degree, the firm is very clear on its policies and has made a conscious effort to list every possible relevant information on its website so clients can get a complete idea of who they'll be working with.
Moravio currently counts on a multinational team with offices in at least 3 different countries as well as many other remote workers, something they cite as one of the main reasons for their diverse portfolio. Their official statement is that at the company "Diversity is Natural" and their wide selection of employees has been cited as the main motor behind their wide network of applications and talents.
When it comes to web development in particular the company works with TypeScript a programming language that adopts all existing syntax from the industry-leading JavaScript but adds additional functions that result in higher customizability. The developers of TypeScript (a language that itself continues to be developed and enhanced) have particularly defended the stability of its language. As TypeScript is not only compatible with all forms of JavaScript and any potential browser, but the peculiarities of its design allow developers to detect mistakes in their code earlier in the development cycle avoiding the potential pitfalls of other similar languages.
In addition to TypeScript Moravio has defended the importance of Node.js on their projects. A back end JavaScript environment that can be used concurrently with the above language and results in more stable websites that load faster. For Moravio Node.js is a cornerstone of their company and most of their team and staff are trained in its use, In fact as Node.js is their primary platform for projects, the Moravio website itself is built upon these fundamentals and can be seen as an example of what the company provides on the market.
As the role of websites becomes more defined in our modern economy and culture, the importance of web developers is more felt than ever before. And with it we see more software development firms taking a step forward to offer their services to any interested parties. So any individuals who are interested in hiring the services of Moravio for their next project can do so through their official website today.
