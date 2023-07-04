Endpoint Security Market SWOT Analysis by Leading Key Players | McAfee, Trend Micro, Symantec, Sophos
The Endpoint Security Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are Symantec (United States), McAfee (United States), FireEye (United States), Trend Micro (Japan), AVG Technologies (Czech Republic), Sophos (United Kingdom), Kaspersky Labs (Russia), Bitdefender (Romania), F-Secure (Finland), Eset (Slovakia), Panda Security (Spain).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Endpoint Security market is to witness a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by End User (Government & Defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Energy, and Utilities, Others) by Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises) by Organization Size (Small and Medium Businesses, Larger Enterprises) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
End Point Security (EPS) is an umbrella term that encompasses functions such as monitoring patch management, regular monitoring and managing of intrusion detection systems & firewalls, conducting security assessments & audits, and forecasting and responding to threats. Many organizations usually outsource such services due to the lack of in-house resources or expertise and the need for the management of security after the usual office operating hours as well.
Market Trends:
• Increasing Trend of Encrypted Networks and Decrypting Packets as they Traverse Networks
• Rapidly Growing Adoption of IoT and Smartphones in Asia Pacific
• Rising Adoption rate of Cloud Applications
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Cyber Attack Risk for Personal Devices
• Inclination of Organizations towards Managed Security Services
• Surging Concern Regarding the Level of Mobile Protection
Market Opportunities:
• Rising Innovations in Technology and Rising Awareness regarding Cyber Theft
Endpoint Security Market Competitive Analysis:
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyze due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.
Players Included in Research Coverage: Symantec (United States), McAfee (United States), FireEye Inc. (United States), Trend Micro (Japan), AVG Technologies (Czech Republic), Sophos (United Kingdom), Kaspersky Labs (Russia), Bitdefender (Romania), F-Secure (Finland), Eset (Slovakia), Panda Security (Spain)
Additionally, Past Endpoint Security Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting:
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioral information about business segments in the Endpoint Security market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behavior, and patterns.
Endpoint SecurityProduct Types In-Depth: Cloud, On-Premises
Endpoint Security Major Applications/End users: Government & Defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Energy, and Utilities, Others
Endpoint Security Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
