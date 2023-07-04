Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2030

Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market by Type, Payload Capacity, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global heavy payload robotic arm market size was valued at $11.4 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $19.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 58.5% share of the global market.

The robotic arm plays a vital role across various end-user industries for successful completion of desired tasks as compared to humans in daily activities. These, mechanical arms equipped with controllers, actuators, sensors, and end-effectors to name a few components that constitute the robotic arms. The robotic arm assists in tasks that require repetition, precision & accuracy, superior efficiency, consistent quality, are labor intensive or deemed hazardous for human labor.

Further, the advancement of technology has facilitated in superior working hours with reduced maintenance and service periods. Among these, the heavy payload robotic arm is capable of handling heavy payloads at arm wrist and performs numerous operations. Moreover, as the payload capacity increases the robotic arms address the requirement of niche marker and application-specific tasks.

Download Research Sample with Industry Insights @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4713

The major factor that drives the heavy payload robotic arm market growth of the heavy payload robotic arm is the rise in regulations toward saving the fuel to save the non renewable source of energy that is letting to the reception of the frameworks that saves fuel and gives the economy. Consequently, this is liable for driving the heavy payload automated market.

In addition, the growth in government spending over the artificial intelligence systems has led to rise in regulations toward adoption of these robots in different industries. The intelligent automation helps the agencies in reducing costs, saving costs, and simplifies the processes. Utilizing the applications of automation by heavy payload robotic arm in different industries lets to huge investment over the systems.

Make Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4713

Regional Analysis:

Region wise, the market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global heavy payload robotic arm market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the market include ABB, Apex Automation and Robotics Pty Ltd, Ellison Technologies, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KUKA AG, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Stellantis NV(Comau), Vulcan Engineering Co. and Yaskawa America, Inc.

The heavy payload robotic arm market is segmented on the basis of type, payload capacity, end user and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, cylindrical and others. By payload capacity, the market is divided into 500-700 Kg, 701-1,000 Kg, 1,001-3,000 Kg, and 3,001 Kg & above. By end user, the market is divided into automotive, machinery, mining, and others.

Buy This Research Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/29d3910c1c4be24b3ead31643295e031