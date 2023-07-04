Hari Krishna Exports Celebrates its 3 Decades by Supporting Noble Initiatives

Hari Krishna Exports celebrates 31st anniversary with a blood donation camp in Mumbai, promoting life-saving contributions.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., one of the leading diamond companies in India, marks its significant milestone of the 31st-anniversary celebration remarkably. The company opened its doors to host a blood donation camp in Mumbai which is organised by them thrice a year. The camp welcomed individuals from all walks of life to participate in the noble cause of saving lives through blood donation. Esteemed dignitaries from the diamond and banking industry graced the event, including Mr. Anoopbhai Metha, President of Bharat Diamond Bourse.

As the company has achieved the milestone, they have recently introduced a quarterly newsletter and launched an upgraded website version with an enhanced interface and improved user experience.

The newly launched website offers users an incredible, immersive experience, emphasising their commitment to Sustainability. Hari Krishna Exports' ongoing success results from its unwavering dedication to its nine core pillars of strength, which includes a fair and fixed pricing policy for diamonds, a wide variety of diamonds in different shapes and sizes, and 24/7 support. The distribution process of the company channels across five countries where the diamonds undergo a secure blockchain process ensuring enhanced security.

The company has embraced the community's philosophy of unity and collective growth. The blood donation drive was made possible with the strong support of industry peers, diamond experts, and influential individuals, creating a noble experience. The grand event took place at the Convention Hall of Bharat Diamond Bourse in Bandra (East) on July 3, 2023, from 10 am to 6 pm. The presence of respected guests made the event even more special and prestigious.

The company, along with its staff and others, collected a cumulative total of 410 units of blood through this initiative, with nearly 16961 bottles donated to date.

While the blood donation camp was open to all, Hari Krishna Exports organises yearly health checkups for all employees. Recognising the pivotal role played by their workforce in the organisations’ success, this initiative aimed to prioritise their well-being. The organisation expressed gratitude and care for their employees through comprehensive health assessments and wellness guidance, reinforcing a culture of holistic support.

The volunteers felt a sense of unity and compassion as the sun rose. They warmly greeted each participant, emphasising the impact of their contribution. People from diverse backgrounds and age groups came together for this noble cause.

Skilled medical professionals guided donors through the process with the utmost care and attention within the well-organised donation area. The atmosphere buzzed with conversations and heartfelt exchanges, showcasing the true spirit of the Hari Krishna Exports.

Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder and Managing Director Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are humbled by the overwhelming response to our blood donation camp. Together we save; together we celebrate. Over the years, our company has grown and flourished due to the support of our dedicated employees, partners, and customers. The blood camp is a testament to our commitment to corporate social responsibility and our desire to create a positive impact beyond the diamond industry.

We believe that this celebration should not only be about us but also about embracing the values of compassion, unity, and empathy.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who have contributed to our success over the past 31 years and invite everyone to join us in celebrating this milestone by participating in the blood camp. Together, let us make a difference and create a lasting impact on the lives of those in need."

Every participant in the blood donation drive received a token of appreciation - an organic turmeric gift - and a certificate recognising their valuable contribution to this noble cause.



The blood donation drive had positive outcomes for their customers as well. In celebration of Hari Krishna Exports' 31st anniversary, we are offering our valuable customers a special discount of 1.31% on all diamond purchases as a gesture of gratitude for their support throughout these years.