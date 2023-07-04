Sports Drink Market Growing at 4.8% CAGR to Hit USD 22 Billion by 2031

Sports Drink Market

The Sports Drink Market size was valued at $13.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Consumers are actively focused on fitness & health. Active & health-conscious consumers have shifted their preference toward natural alternatives from caffeinated and sugar-based energy drinks.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Sports Drink Market," The sports drink market size was valued at $13.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Download PDF Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6919

Some of the key players profiled in the sports drink market analysis include Abbott, AriZona Beverages USA, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, GNC Holdings, LLC, GU Energy Labs, Jel Sert, Monster Energy Company, Nestlé S.A., PacificHealth Labs, PepsiCo, Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Holdings Limited, The Coca-Cola Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, and Xtreme Energy Group Limited.

Most sports persons and athletes prefer consuming a sports drink as it gives them an extra boost in energy, maintains alertness, and promotes wakefulness. In addition, sports drinks are used to enhance performance and fulfill the nutritional needs of electrolytes, carbohydrates, and other essential nutrients during workouts. Athletes consume such drinks to replenish lost energy after training or competition. Moreover, these drinks provide energy and fluids to the body to reduce fatigue and improve performance. The key players operating in this market such as The Coca-Cola Company, and PepsiCo Inc., mostly target sports persons and athletes, as they consume sports drinks on a regular basis. the manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development to develop innovative flavors and follow the sports drink market trends to cater to the increasing demand. Furthermore, aggressive marketing of sports drinks and the association of brands with sporting events & athletes have led to an increase in the consumption of sports drinks by many athletes to enhance their performance. The rise in the number of athletes and sports persons is expected to propel the growth of the sports drink industry.

Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2ca2b4e396d8fb54c8b9c92a653cf2f3

The global sports drink market is segmented into type, packaging type, application, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into hypotonic, hypertonic, and isotonic. As per packaging type, the market is divided into PET bottles and cans. On the basis of application, the market is divided into athletes, casual consumers, and lifestyle users. According to the distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline. The offline distribution channel is further divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).

Based on type, the isotonic segment accounted for more than 45% of the sports drink market share, in terms of revenue, in 2021 as isotonic sports drink is being widely consumed & popular among consumers. A massive number of people living in the metro and Tier-2 cities are concerned about their health and have started hitting the gyms, which fuels the growth of the isotonic drinks market. Moreover, governmental initiatives to promote sports in developing countries are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the stakeholders of isotonic drinks.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6919

On the basis of packaging type, the PET bottles segment led the market and accounted for 75% of the global sports drink market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Depending on the application, the athletes segment led the market and accounted for 67.4% of the global sports drink market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Sports drinks improve the performance of athletes by helping their bodies recover faster from dehydration to increase their duration of practice which is expected to fuel the sports drink market demand.

By distribution channel, the offline segment led the market and accounted for 84.6% of the global sports drink market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that consumers, mostly athletes, are paying more attention to the overall shopping experience while buying sports drinks at hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores.

Speak With Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6919

Key findings of the study

By type, the hypotonic segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.6%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

As per packaging type, the cans segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the casual consumers segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.7%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

Based on country, the U.S. was the largest country, in terms of revenue generation for the sports drink market in 2021.

According to the region, LAMEA is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.