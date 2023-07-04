Automotive Camera and Camera Module Market to Witness Rise in Revenue | Asia Pacific Generated 47% of the Market Revenue
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 to attain a 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖.𝟏𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐.𝟕𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟑.𝟐% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/automotive-camera-and-camera-module-market
At the same time, the global Automotive camera market is estimated to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟏.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟒% from 2023 to 2031.
Due to rising ADAS demand, government rules on vehicle safety, and the trend toward autonomous vehicles, the automotive cameras and camera modules market is anticipated to expand rapidly in the upcoming years. For instance, the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) are prescriptive federal laws in the United States that outline the criteria for motor vehicles' design, construction, performance, and durability. With prominent manufacturers investing in cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve the capabilities of automotive cameras, the market will expand at a healthy rate.
The growing number of vehicles equipped with ADAS is one of the key factors propelling the automotive cameras and camera modules market. As per Astute Analytica insights, the number of vehicles equipped with ADAS is likely to reach 151 million by 2025 and rise to 361 million by 2030. This rise would increase demand for vehicle cameras and camera modules.
The need for safety features, including lane departure warning systems, collision warning systems, active cruise control systems, emergency braking systems, headlight control systems, traffic sign recognition systems, and other safety systems has increased, according to the automobile industry. The development of sophisticated automotive cameras and camera modules is owing to the rise in safety system demand from car customers. For instance, in 2021, the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class includes a roof-mounted camera that transmits real-time footage to the center display panel, helping the user to use the vehicle's satellite navigation systems.
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐫-𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
With over 37% of the revenue share, the rear-view camera segment is likely to generate the highest revenue share. This is due to the growing need for rear-view cameras to comply with rules and for safety reasons. OEMs will be able to expand their selection of safety and convenience options throughout the entire cabin due to the monitoring of all interior passengers.
𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The rising demand for safety and convenience features in cars can be due to the popularity of parking assist and lane departure warning systems in the automotive camera & camera module market.
Due to its capacity to help drivers safely and properly park their vehicles, the parking assist system has captured almost 32% of the revenue of the automotive camera and camera module market. The Parking Assist System has emerged as a critical component for drivers due to the growing number of vehicles on the road and the scarcity of parking places. In order to help the driver park properly, the system employs cameras and sensors to identify impediments and issue visual and audible alerts.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/automotive-camera-and-camera-module-market
𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟕𝟏% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The passenger car segment will account for 71% of the market share due to the growing demand for these systems to enhance safety features and driver assistance systems in passenger vehicles. Due to an increase in passenger car production and sales, the passenger car segment is predicted to dominate the market. For instance, the number of passenger automobiles sold in the United States increased from 2,303,0 thousand to 3,351,1 thousand. Additionally, there is a large increase in the per capita income of consumers in developing nations. Over the projection period, the passenger cars category is also expected to grow because of the increasing usage of safety systems like ACC, blind spot recognition, and lane keep assist.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝟒𝟕% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The Asia Pacific generated the highest revenue in the automotive cameras and camera modules market. The region produced more than 47% of the market's revenue in 2022. Due to a number of variables, the region is anticipated to keep dominating the market. The growing demand for automotive cameras and camera modules brought on by the expanding automotive sector in the region is one of the major factors driving the Asia Pacific Automotive Camera & Camera Module market. Several nations in the Asia Pacific region, including China, Japan, and India, rank among the biggest producers of automobiles worldwide. Improve safety features, driver assistance systems, and other uses have increased demand for car cameras and camera modules.
Market expansion in this region is anticipated to be driven by rising car sales and production. For instance, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), Chinese automakers produced 27.02 million units in 2022, up 3.4% from the previous year, while sales increased by 2.1% to 26.86 million units. Additionally, rising consumer disposable income and the accessibility of raw materials are two factors that are boosting market expansion in this region.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟓 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟒𝟐% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The top 5 competitors hold a combined market share of over 42.8%, indicating monopolistic competition in the market. With a market share of nearly 16%, Continental AG leads the field. Autoliv, Inc. ranks second with a 9.2% share. Local and small-scale firms make up the majority of the market share of the top players in the global automotive camera & camera module market. Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Inc., and Valeo are some of the market's leading competitors.
Continental AG, a market leader in the global automotive camera and camera module market, has actively pursued strategic acquisitions of local and smaller international firms to broaden its geographic scope and product offering.
Additionally, Continental AG places a high priority on research and development and has made significant investments in creating sophisticated camera and sensor technologies for applications involving autonomous driving. In the global automotive camera and camera module market, the company has been working with top automakers to develop next-generation ADAS technologies, such as advanced radar and lidar systems that allow for highly automated driving and camera systems that can detect and classify objects in real-time.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• Aptiv PLC
• Autoliv, Inc
• Continental AG
• Denso Corporation.
• Garmin Ltd
• Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
• Kappa optronics GmbH
• Magna International Inc.
• Mobileye
• OmniVision
• Ricoh
• Robert Bosch Gmbh
• Valeo
• ZF Friedrichshafen AG
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 & 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬, 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 – 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Rear View Camera
• Surround View Camera
• Mono Camera
• Driver Monitoring Camera
• High-Resolution Thermal Camera
𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 – 𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬
• Fixed
• Auto
𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 – 𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞
• Passenger Cars
o Economy Vehicle
o Mid-Priced Vehicle
o Luxury Vehicle
• Commercial Vehicle
o Light Commercial Vehicle
o Heavy Commercial Vehicle
𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 - 𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
• Hardware
o Lens Module
o IR Filters
• Image Sensors
CMOS
CCD
• Others (NMOS, InGaAs, sCMOS)
• PCB
• Others
Software
• Imaging Algorithms
• Image Signal Processing Software
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Park Assist System
• Lane Departure Warning System
• Adaptive Cruise Control System
• Autonomous Emergency Braking System
• Blind Spot Detection
• Intelligent Headlight System
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• OEM
• Aftermarket
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/automotive-camera-and-camera-module-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn