Sexual Wellness Market to Project a Revenue of US$ 54.83 Billion by 2031 | Asia Pacific to Attain 34% of Market Revenue
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐬𝐞𝐱𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 54.83 billion by 2031 from US$ 30.0 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The sexual wellness market is anticipated to expand significantly over the next few years owing to the rising public knowledge and acceptance of sexual health as a crucial component of general well-being. The development of the market is also due to evolving sexual attitudes, technical improvements, and the increase in e-commerce. The market offers profitable opportunities for companies wishing to enter the sector since it offers various goods and services that cater to various customer needs.
The market is likely to increase profitably in the next years due to the rising incidence of HIV infection and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). The WHO estimates that more than 1 million STIs, the majority of which are asymptomatic, are contracted every day worldwide. In addition, it is likely that 374 million new cases of one of the four treatable STIs—chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and trichomoniasis—occur a year. It is anticipated that more government programs and NGOs supporting the use of contraceptives would spur market expansion.
The sexual wellness market has expanded due to the advent of e-commerce and online purchasing. People can now buy sexual wellness goods and services without feeling condemned or embarrassed due to online shopping's anonymity. Online sales of goods and services for sexual wellness have increased as a result, and this trend is predicted to continue during the projection period. For instance, the New York health department launched the "Door 2 Door" home delivery service in June 2020 to encourage the use of safe sex. Through an internet platform, the service offers delivery of condoms, lubricants, and HIV tests.
𝐒𝐞𝐱 𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟕.𝟒𝟐 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏
With more than 50% of market sales coming from sex toys, the market has a considerable contribution from this segment. Since consumers can easily get sex toys online and in physical stores, their accessibility has led to their appeal. The market offers a wide selection of items to meet various requirements and tastes, and consumer preferences have also changed. There is a sex toy for practically any inclination, ranging from vibrators and dildos to anal toys and BDSM equipment.
𝐌𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞
The analysis by Astute Analytica shows that men account for more than 50% of the market's income, making them a huge contributor to the global sexual wellness business. Findings from a survey and a demographic study provided insight into the variables influencing this tendency. Males between the ages of 18 and 45 are the main users of sexual wellness goods and services, according to demographic studies. There is a stronger demand for sexual wellness goods and services as this demographic tends to be more permissive of sexual expression.
It's interesting to note that men are more likely to buy sexual wellness goods and services for single use than for joint use. This is due to a number of factors, including the rising acceptance of individual sexual pleasure and the expanding availability and choice of sex toys and other products made specifically for use alone.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐱𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬
According to insights, consumers are increasingly choosing to buy sexual wellness products online, making the web channel a prominent distribution route for these goods. Online sales made up around 24% of market revenue in 2022 and are expected to rise to 27% during the forecast period.
With more retailers and producers opening online sites to meet this rising demand, a distribution analysis shows that internet stores are evolving into a significant channel for the sexual wellness market. Online retailers provide a number of benefits over brick-and-mortar retailers, including a selection of products, more convenience, and lower prices.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝟒% 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏
Asia Pacific is the strongest and fastest-growing market for sexual wellness market. Although the region is behind North America by 4% in terms of market value in 2022, projections indicate that by 2031, it will have almost caught up. Several factors have contributed to the market for sexual well-being in the Asia Pacific growing. Sexual health issues are becoming more well-known and accepted in the region. The demand for sexual wellness goods and services has grown as society grows more accepting of sex and sexuality.
Additionally, the Asia Pacific region has seen increasing regional condom sales, which is fueling the expansion of the sexual wellness market. The two biggest condom markets in the region in 2021, with sales of 6.8 billion and 2.6 billion units, respectively, were China and India. As people become more aware of the value of safe sex practices, the demand for condoms is likely to increase in the Asia Pacific.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Major market companies are investing a significant amount of money in R&D to expand their product offerings, which will aid in the expansion of the sexual wellness market. The significant market developments include new product releases, contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, higher investments, and collaboration with other organizations. Market participants are also undertaking many strategic activities to expand their reach.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝:
• B. Cumming
• Beate Uhse
• Beijing Aimer
• Bijoux Indiscrets
• BILLY BOY (MAPA)
• BioFilm
• Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
• Diamond Products
• Doc Johnson
• Karex Berhad
• LELO
• LifeStyles Healthcare (Ansell)
• Mayer Laboratories, Inc.
• Mankind Pharma
• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
• Veru Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐱𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫, 𝐀𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Condoms
o Male
o Female
• Lubricants & Massage Gels
o Water-based
o Oil-based
o Silicone-based
• Vaginal Dilators
• Vibrators
• Sex Toys
o Men Performance Enhancers
o Sexual Health Supplements
o Pregnancy Test Kits
o Fertility Kits
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫
• Male
• Female
• LGBT Community
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩
• 18-30 years
• 31-45 years
• 46-60 years
• More than 60 years
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Online
• Offline
o Specialty stores
o Pharmacy Shops
o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
o Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
