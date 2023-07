Sexual Wellness Market to Project a Revenue of US$ 54.83 Billion by 2031 | Asia Pacific to Attain 34% of Market Revenue

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฐ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 54.83 billion by 2031 from US$ 30.0 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/sexual-wellness-market The sexual wellness market is anticipated to expand significantly over the next few years owing to the rising public knowledge and acceptance of sexual health as a crucial component of general well-being. The development of the market is also due to evolving sexual attitudes, technical improvements, and the increase in e-commerce. The market offers profitable opportunities for companies wishing to enter the sector since it offers various goods and services that cater to various customer needs.The market is likely to increase profitably in the next years due to the rising incidence of HIV infection and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). The WHO estimates that more than 1 million STIs, the majority of which are asymptomatic, are contracted every day worldwide. In addition, it is likely that 374 million new cases of one of the four treatable STIsโ€”chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and trichomoniasisโ€”occur a year. It is anticipated that more government programs and NGOs supporting the use of contraceptives would spur market expansion.The sexual wellness market has expanded due to the advent of e-commerce and online purchasing. People can now buy sexual wellness goods and services without feeling condemned or embarrassed due to online shopping's anonymity. Online sales of goods and services for sexual wellness have increased as a result, and this trend is predicted to continue during the projection period. For instance, the New York health department launched the "Door 2 Door" home delivery service in June 2020 to encourage the use of safe sex. Through an internet platform, the service offers delivery of condoms, lubricants, and HIV tests.๐’๐ž๐ฑ ๐“๐จ๐ฒ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸWith more than 50% of market sales coming from sex toys, the market has a considerable contribution from this segment. Since consumers can easily get sex toys online and in physical stores, their accessibility has led to their appeal. The market offers a wide selection of items to meet various requirements and tastes, and consumer preferences have also changed. There is a sex toy for practically any inclination, ranging from vibrators and dildos to anal toys and BDSM equipment.๐Œ๐ž๐ง ๐ญ๐จ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ% ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐žThe analysis by Astute Analytica shows that men account for more than 50% of the market's income, making them a huge contributor to the global sexual wellness business. Findings from a survey and a demographic study provided insight into the variables influencing this tendency. Males between the ages of 18 and 45 are the main users of sexual wellness goods and services, according to demographic studies. There is a stronger demand for sexual wellness goods and services as this demographic tends to be more permissive of sexual expression.It's interesting to note that men are more likely to buy sexual wellness goods and services for single use than for joint use. This is due to a number of factors, including the rising acceptance of individual sexual pleasure and the expanding availability and choice of sex toys and other products made specifically for use alone.๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ ๐Ž๐ง๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐’๐ž๐ฑ๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐–๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌAccording to insights, consumers are increasingly choosing to buy sexual wellness products online, making the web channel a prominent distribution route for these goods. Online sales made up around 24% of market revenue in 2022 and are expected to rise to 27% during the forecast period.With more retailers and producers opening online sites to meet this rising demand, a distribution analysis shows that internet stores are evolving into a significant channel for the sexual wellness market. Online retailers provide a number of benefits over brick-and-mortar retailers, including a selection of products, more convenience, and lower prices.๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ญ๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐š ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ’% ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸAsia Pacific is the strongest and fastest-growing market for sexual wellness market. Although the region is behind North America by 4% in terms of market value in 2022, projections indicate that by 2031, it will have almost caught up. Several factors have contributed to the market for sexual well-being in the Asia Pacific growing. Sexual health issues are becoming more well-known and accepted in the region. The demand for sexual wellness goods and services has grown as society grows more accepting of sex and sexuality.Additionally, the Asia Pacific region has seen increasing regional condom sales, which is fueling the expansion of the sexual wellness market. The two biggest condom markets in the region in 2021, with sales of 6.8 billion and 2.6 billion units, respectively, were China and India. As people become more aware of the value of safe sex practices, the demand for condoms is likely to increase in the Asia Pacific.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐žMajor market companies are investing a significant amount of money in R&D to expand their product offerings, which will aid in the expansion of the sexual wellness market. The significant market developments include new product releases, contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, higher investments, and collaboration with other organizations. Market participants are also undertaking many strategic activities to expand their reach.๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐:โ€ข B. Cummingโ€ข Beate Uhseโ€ข Beijing Aimerโ€ข Bijoux Indiscretsโ€ข BILLY BOY (MAPA)โ€ข BioFilmโ€ข Church & Dwight Co. Inc.โ€ข Diamond Productsโ€ข Doc Johnsonโ€ข Karex Berhadโ€ข LELOโ€ข LifeStyles Healthcare (Ansell)โ€ข Mayer Laboratories, Inc.โ€ข Mankind Pharmaโ€ข Reckitt Benckiser Group plcโ€ข Veru Inc.โ€ข Other Prominent Players๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐"๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฐ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ, ๐†๐ž๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ, ๐€๐ ๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉ, ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง.๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญโ€ข Condomso Maleo Femaleโ€ข Lubricants & Massage Gelso Water-basedo Oil-basedo Silicone-basedโ€ข Vaginal Dilatorsโ€ข Vibratorsโ€ข Sex Toyso Men Performance Enhancerso Sexual Health Supplementso Pregnancy Test Kitso Fertility Kitsโ€ข Others๐๐ฒ ๐†๐ž๐ง๐๐ž๐ซโ€ข Maleโ€ข Femaleโ€ข LGBT Community๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ ๐ž ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฉโ€ข 18-30 yearsโ€ข 31-45 yearsโ€ข 46-60 yearsโ€ข More than 60 years๐๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅโ€ข Onlineโ€ข Offlineo Specialty storeso Pharmacy Shopso Hypermarkets/Supermarketso Others๐๐ฒ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐งโ€ข North Americao The U.S.o Canadao Mexicoโ€ข Europeโ€ข Western Europe๏‚ง The UK๏‚ง Germany๏‚ง France๏‚ง Italy๏‚ง Spainโ€ข Rest of Western EuropeEastern Europe๏‚ง Poland๏‚ง Russiaโ€ข Rest of Eastern EuropeAsia Pacificโ€ข Chinaโ€ข Indiaโ€ข Japanโ€ข Australia & New Zealandโ€ข South Koreaโ€ข ASEANโ€ข Rest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)โ€ข Saudi Arabiaโ€ข South Africaโ€ข UAEโ€ข Rest of MEASouth Americaโ€ข Argentinaโ€ข Brazilโ€ข Rest of South America 