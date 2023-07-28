Global Data Annotation Tools Market Size Analysis, Growth Drivers, Top Trends, And Forecast 2023-2032

Data Annotation Tools Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Data Annotation Tools Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the data annotation tools market. As per TBRC’s data annotation tools market forecast, the data annotation tools global market size is expected to grow to $5.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 30.1%.

The growth in the data annotation tools global market is due to rise of big data. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest data annotation tools market share. Major players in the data annotation tools market include Annotate.com, Appen Limited, CloudApp, Cogito Tech LLC, Deep Systems.

Data Annotation Tools Market Segments

• By Type: Text, Image/Video, Audio

• By Technology: Supervised, Semi-Supervised, Automatic

• By Vertical: IT, Automotive, Government, Healthcare, Financial Services, Retail, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global data annotation tools market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A "data annotation tool" refers to a software solution that can be used to annotate production-grade training data for machine learning. It can be cloud-based, on-premises, or containerized.

The Table Of Content For The Data Annotation Tools Market Include:

1. Data Annotation Tools Market Executive Summary

2. Data Annotation Tools Market Characteristics

3. Data Annotation Tools Market Trends

4. Data Annotation Tools Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Data Annotation Tools Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Data Annotation Tools Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Data Annotation Tools Market Competitor Landscape

27. Data Annotation Tools Market Opportunities And Strategies

28. Data Annotation Tools Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

