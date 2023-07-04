Final call for abstracts for Fourth International Workshop on Spatial Data Quality

Organisers of the fourth International Workshop on Spatial Data Quality have issued a final call for abstracts.

Submissions covering a wide range of topics, including ways in which data providers can ensure that their data continues to be trusted, ways of bringing together data from multiple sources to ensure seamless, high-quality datasets, and ways to communicate the quality, relevance and content to users, are invited by 17 July.

The event, to be held in Brussels and online on 11 and 12 October 2023, is organised by not-for-profit organisations, EuroGeographics, which represents Europe’s National Mapping, Cadastral and Land Registry Authorities (NMCAs), and EuroSDR, the European Spatial Data Research network that links NMCAs with Research Institutes and Universities. It brings together producers, users, academia and software suppliers to debate spatial data quality, with a particular focus on the impact of new technologies.

