EU4Business: free business tour to Austria for Ukrainian light industry and fashion companies

The EU4Business programme, funded by the European Union and the German Government, has arranged a free business tour to Austria for Ukrainian textile industry and fashion companies.

The tour will take place on 25-29 September, 2023.

The purpose of the tour is to introduce Austrian partners to the export and human resource potential of Ukrainian SMEs in light industry, weaving, and fashion industry. 

Ukrainian companies will have the opportunity to learn how the textile and fashion industry operates in Europe and establish business contacts with major industry players in Austria.  

The deadline for applications is 5 July 2023. To apply please follow this link.

The business tour is organised with the support of the ‘EU4Business: SME Recovery, Competitiveness and Internationalisation Programme’, co-financed by the European Union and the German Government, and implemented by the German Federal Agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ Ukraine) GmbH.

