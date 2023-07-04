Submit Release
International Centre for Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine starts operation

On 3 June, the International Centre for Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA) started its operations in The Hague, hosted by the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust). 

The newly established Centre will be key to the investigation into Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine and will facilitate case building for future trials. It will provide a structure to support and enhance ongoing and future investigations into the crime of aggression and it will contribute to the exchange and analysis of evidence gathered since the start of the Russian aggression.

The Centre, set up with the European Commission’s support, is composed of selected national prosecutors that are already participating in the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), to which it is linked in its operations.

Eurojust will provide operational, legal, financial, and logistical support for work that includes preserving, storing, and analysing evidence. This is essential to prepare for future trials, be it before national or international courts, including a possible tribunal for the crime of aggression or the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes within its jurisdiction.

“Evidence of countless international crimes committed by Russia is piling up,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “The new international prosecution centre will play a key role in making sure that the perpetrators are brought to justice, including for the crime of aggression. We will leave no stone unturned to hold Putin and his henchmen accountable.”

