Physical Therapy Software Market Size, Share, Research, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Physical Therapy Software Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s physical therapy software market analysis, the physical therapy software market size is expected to reach $32.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The physical therapy software market growth is due to increasing prevalence of osteoporosis. North America region is expected to hold the largest physical therapy software market share. Major physical therapy software companies include MPN Software Systems Inc., Practice Pro, TherapySync, Optima Healthcare Solutions LLC, Meditab Software Pvt Ltd.

Physical Therapy Software Industry Segments
• By Terminal Type: PC Terminal, Mobile Terminal
• By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud
• By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Others Applications
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Physical Therapy (PT) software is a component of EHR (Electronic Health Record) software that is designed for a variety of health professional services. It is utilized to provide seamless EHR record of patients during treatment of patients suffering from accidents, osteoporosis, and post-surgery treatment, and others.

