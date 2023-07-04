Denby Campervans’ New Base Edition Conversion Starts Rolling Out Of The Workshop
Introducing the highly anticipated Base Edition conversion, Denby Campervans' latest creation starts rolling out of the workshop.
We at Denby are thrilled to launch our Base Edition, it offers everything you need to start your campervanning journey at an affordable price without compromising on quality.”LEEK, STAFFORDSHIRE, UK, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Denby Campervans, a leading provider of campervan conversions in the UK, is delighted to announce the launch of their newest creation, the Balmoral Base Conversion. Designed to offer a practical and comfortable campervan experience, this conversion is set to revolutionise the way adventurers explore the great outdoors.
— Emma Brown, General Manager
Built on a foundation of quality and craftsmanship, the Balmoral Base Conversion boasts a range of features ensuring a solid and reliable camping experience. The fully lined and insulated interior creates a cozy atmosphere, perfect for year-round adventures. The M1 VOSA tested Roof and Bed system provides a safe and comfortable sleeping area, while the hardwood ply flooring, covered with high-grade non-slip vinyl, adds a touch of elegance and durability.
One of the standout features of the Balmoral Base Conversion is the smart design which essentially maximises storage space. The lightweight laminated ply side kitchen units and wardrobes offer ample room for all camping essentials, with space-saving tambour doors which add a touch of convenience. The rock & roll bed, complete with matching upholstery and seatbelts, ensures both safety and comfort, especially on extensive excursions.
Customisation options are one of the significant selling points of the Balmoral Base Conversion, allowing campers to create their dream campervan. People get to choose between an elevating roof or a high-top roof, depending on what they prefer. Additional features such as a gas hob, sink, fridge/freezer, power management system, and more, can be included to enhance the experience and make every journey more comfortable.
Readers can find out more about Denby Campervans' new base edition conversion by visiting https://www.denbycampervans.com.
In addition to its outstanding features, the Balmoral Base Conversion offers peace of mind with it being insurance approved and being backed by a comprehensive 2-year warranty. The accessories and wheels are covered by standard manufacturer warranty. Customers can embark on their adventures with confidence, knowing that their campervan conversion will cater to their every need.
About Denby Campervans
Denby Campervans, based in Staffordshire, has been a leading specialist in luxury Volkswagen Transporter conversions for over 16 years. Recently transitioning into an employee-owned company, they take great pride in crafting custom-made dream campervans to the utmost excellence. The company boasts of an extensive selection of ready-to-drive away and customisable VW T6 & T6.1 Transporters. Denby Campervans stands as one of the largest producers of high-quality campervans in the UK.
