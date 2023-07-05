CLOWD9 taps former Goldman Sachs Partner Christian Channell as Chief Financial Officer

Former Goldman Sachs Partner Christian Channell appointed as CLOWD9 CFO CLOWD9 Logo CLOWD9 | B Corp Certified

Senior Financial Executive joins the payment cloud specialists that are revolutionising issuer processing

I am thrilled to embark on this remarkable journey with CLOWD9 at such a pivotal stage of its evolution.” — Christian Channell

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CLOWD9, the world’s first cloud native payments processing platform, has today announced the appointment of Christian Channell as Chief Financial Officer.

In his role, Christian will oversee financial planning, accounting and business operations for CLOWD9, drawing on his extensive background. He will work closely with CEO, Suresh Vaghjiani, as the business, which launched in October, continues to scale rapidly.

Prior to joining CLOWD9, Christian was Global Head of Product Control at Goldman Sachs. In a career that spanned 25 years, he was a leader in the transformation of financial information systems.

Founded by Suresh Vaghjiani, Cosmo Spens, Artur Grabowski, Robert Hampel, and Peter Selman, CLOWD9 was created to transform the technology that underpins the global payments system. To date, innovation in payments technology has predominantly focused on front-end systems, leaving back-end systems fragmented and lacking truly global solutions.

Built entirely in the cloud, CLOWD9 has removed the need for physical hardware. Its decentralised model allows virtual access to the platform around the world, via multiple ‘instances’ allowing the transactions to be processed locally in each region or country with unrivalled reliability.

Suresh Vaghjiani, CLOWD9 founder and CEO said: “Christian brings experience in financial planning, management and operations at the highest level, as well as an acute understanding of the complexities involved in scaling and operating a business globally. I look forward to working with Christian at this exciting point in CLOWD9’s global expansion.”

Christian Channell, CFO of CLOWD9, said: “I am thrilled to embark on this remarkable journey with CLOWD9 at such a pivotal stage of its evolution. The calibre of talent and cutting-edge technology driving this organisation has left me truly impressed, as well as the compelling value we bring to our clients. I am eagerly anticipating the opportunity to contribute to the company's rapid growth and work collaboratively to deliver an unparalleled product experience for our valued customers.”

Headquartered in London, CLOWD9’s investor base includes an array of senior financial executives and family offices. It has over 40 full-time employees and is the first payments-processor to be B-Corp certified.

Notes to editors

CLOWD9 is a firm of payments experts supported and advised by experienced finance executives and entrepreneurs. The senior team is comprised of:

- Suresh Vaghjiani, CEO and Founder. Former President of Thredd and CEO of Tribe Payments

- Peter Selman, Chairman and Founder. Former Partner of Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank

- Robert Hampel, Board and Founder. Chairman, Vantage Capital Markets. CEO Sunrise Asset Management

- Cosmo Spens, Founder. Ginx TV, Boldmind Flow City, Beam.tv, Twixis, Fintech Circle, Content Film

- Artur Grabowski, CTO and Founder. Formerly of Camelot, Hailo, Essence, Bauer, Haymarket, Time

About CLOWD9

CLOWD9 Ltd. is the world’s first cloud native, B Corp Certified, decentralized payments processing platform. Born in the cloud, the platform delivers uncompromising, limitless payments technology around the globe. Founded in the UK by payments experts and advised by finance executives and entrepreneurs, CLOWD9 processes payments for traditional banks, neo banks and fintechs. Its platform architecture is global by design, allowing it to scale at speed, quickly establish in new markets and service regional payment preferences across traditional card, bank transfers, QR codes, biometrics or cryptocurrency.

