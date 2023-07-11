Submit Release
Quantum Strategy Unveiled: The Investment Book by Warren H. Lau Set to Disrupt the Market

Quantum Strategy Book Cover (Written by Warren H. Lau)

Warren H. Lau Profile Photo (Author of The Winning Strategies of Professional Investment)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Quantum Strategy" by Warren H. Lau – a groundbreaking new book that introduces readers to a cutting-edge investment strategy based on studying the correlations among stock price movements and different statistically measurable factors.

As Warren H. Lau says, "It takes as little as only one second for any news to change the direction of a stock chart."

With Quantum Strategy, investors can gain a deeper understanding of the catalysts that trigger stock and ETF price movements and learn how asset prices in the open market respond to news.

This book is the third in Lau's "Winning Strategies of Professional Investment" series, which offers investment education for people who are new to the stock market and want to build their knowledge quickly. Quantum Strategy is a must-read for anyone looking to gain insights into the correlation of stock price movements in different sectors and take their investment strategy to the next level.

With over a decade of experience in the investment industry, Warren H. Lau has a unique perspective on the stock market and has succeeded through a combined application of fundamental, technical, and news analysis. His investment series offers readers a valuable shortcut to success in the stock market.

Quantum Strategy is a new approach of investment strategy that offers a fresh perspective on the stock market. By studying the correlations among stock price movements and different statistically measurable factors, investors can gain a deeper understanding of the stock market and make more informed investment decisions.

This book is available at Amazon Kindle, Barnes and Noble, BAM!, Kobo, Smashwords, Apple Books, OverDrive Libraries, Borrow Box, Kobo, Scribd, Palace Marketplace, Books a Million, and other major bookstores.

