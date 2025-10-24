Research Explores Connections Between Ganges River Traditions and Contemporary Wellness Practices

The Flowing Love: River Ganges’ Eternal Embrace by Arundhati Sharma | INPress International The Flowing Love: River Ganges’ Eternal Embrace by Arundhati Sharma | INPress International Publication House

Landmark publication examines cultural and historical importance of the Ganges River

MUMBAI, INDIA, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new publication from INPress International offers fresh insights into one of the world's most spiritually significant waterways. The Flowing Love: River Ganges' Eternal Embrace provides a comprehensive examination of the Ganges River, exploring its religious importance, historical context, and enduring cultural impact. The book arrives as global interest in Eastern spirituality and cultural traditions continues to grow.

Ancient Traditions Meet Modern Scholarship

The publication delves into the Ganges' unique position within Hindu tradition, tracing its mythological origins and practical significance across centuries. Through careful research and detailed observation, the work captures the river's role as both physical entity and spiritual symbol. The narrative examines daily rituals along the riverbanks, seasonal celebrations, and the waterway's function within the cycle of life and death in Indian culture.

"The Ganges represents continuity—a flowing connection between past and present, divine and human," stated the author. "This work seeks to document how a physical river has maintained its spiritual significance across millennia, serving as source of purification, devotion, and cultural identity for millions."

Early responses from readers highlight the book's comprehensive approach. One reviewer noted, "The depth of research is impressive, yet the presentation remains accessible. The book successfully balances scholarly detail with compelling narrative."

A Resource for Cultural Understanding

The Flowing Love River: Ganges' Eternal Embrace serves as both academic resource and general interest publication, offering valuable insights for students of religion, cultural historians, and spiritual seekers alike. The work demonstrates how the Ganges has shaped—and continues to influence—religious practice, artistic expression, and daily life throughout South Asia.

The book is available now in Hardcover, Paperback, and eBook formats through InPress International and major online retailers.

About the Author:

Arundhati Sharma: Weaving Heritage into Verse

Arundhati Sharma is a poet and storyteller deeply rooted in the rich tapestry of Indian culture. Born and raised in the spiritual shadow of the Himalayas, she developed an early and abiding connection with the myths and traditions that form the conscience of the nation. Her writing is a bridge between the ancient and the contemporary, giving voice to the timeless stories carried on the wind and water of her homeland.

A holder of a Master's degree in English Literature, with a focus on Indian mythological poetry, Arundhati's work is characterized by its deep reverence for nature (Prakriti) and its ability to find the divine in the everyday. Her poems have been celebrated in literary journals for their authentic voice and have earned her accolades for contributing to the modern renaissance of Indian English poetry.

When she is not writing, Arundhati is a dedicated practitioner of yoga and meditation, often drawing inspiration from these disciplines. She finds her greatest joy in walking along riverbanks and listening to the stories of her elders. Flowing Love is her debut collection, a lifelong dream realized—a heartfelt offering to Maa Ganga and an invitation for readers to rediscover the sacred love that flows through India's soul.

