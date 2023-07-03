TAIWAN, July 3 - President Tsai meets cross-party delegation from Japan's National Diet

On the afternoon of July 3, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a cross-party delegation of parliamentarians from Japan's National Diet, including representatives from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Japan Innovation Party, and Democratic Party for the People. In remarks, President Tsai said that whenever Taiwan has faced international challenges, Japan has always been there as an important democratic ally, and expressed hope that the visiting representatives will help make the case in Japan's National Diet for Taiwan's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). She also expressed hope that after global travel returns to previous levels, Taiwan-Japan relations will become even closer and friendlier based on our already strong foundation.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I remember visiting Japan back in October of 2011 as opposition party chairperson and meeting with House of Representatives Member Maehara Seiji. So today I'm delighted to see Representative Maehara again and to meet and exchange views with the House of Representatives members. I hope that this visit will not only enhance understanding of Taiwan's political and economic circumstances, but also foster cross-party support for Taiwan in the Japanese Diet. I want to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to you all.

Taiwan and Japan share the universal values of democracy and freedom. For many years, when faced with natural disasters like earthquakes or torrential rains, or the challenges of the pandemic, Taiwan and Japan have offered mutual support, overcoming difficulties together and creating a virtuous cycle. These experiences have given Taiwan and Japan a deep and abiding friendship that is irreplaceable.

Whenever Taiwan has faced international challenges, Japan has always been there as an important democratic ally. I want to thank the G7 members, including Japan, for reaffirming in three consecutive years the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait to the security and prosperity of the international community. I also want to thank Japan for encouraging international support at this year's World Health Assembly (WHA) for Taiwan's participation in the WHA and World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition to public health issues, Taiwan is willing and able to contribute to promoting global economic development. We hope that all the representatives here today will help make the case in the Diet for Taiwan's accession to the CPTPP.

In closing, let me once again welcome you all on this visit to enhance Taiwan-Japan exchanges. So far this year, Taiwanese have made more than 1 million trips to Japan, and after global travel returns to previous levels, we hope that building on our already strong foundation, Taiwan-Japan relations will become even closer and friendlier.

Representative Maehara, head of the visiting delegation, then delivered remarks, thanking President Tsai for finding time in her busy schedule to meet with his delegation. He stated that three major opposition political parties – the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Japan Innovation Party, and Democratic Party for the People – had jointly formed this delegation in the hope of furthering friendly bilateral relations with Taiwan, which shares with Japan the universal values of freedom, democracy, respect for human rights, and the rule of law. He also said it was an honor to meet with President Tsai again 12 years after their last encounter.

Representative Maehara said that Taiwan is a very important friend of Japan, and that his country will fully support the Taiwanese people's desire to maintain the status quo and opposition to unilateral change by force. Ensuring economic security, and maintaining supply chain stability in particular, he said, is a very important issue. Noting that the internationally renowned Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has set up a fab in Kumamoto Prefecture and have recently announced they are considering building a second facility, Representative Maehara said this is very exciting news for the Japanese and a move that the nation supports and welcomes.

Representative Maehara also mentioned that although Taiwan excelled in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, it still cannot participate in the WHO, which is a tremendous loss for the international community. Japan's three opposition parties all support Taiwan's WHO accession, he said, and will also assist in Taiwan's application to join the CPTPP.

Representative Maehara stated that Japan opposes the oppression of democratic countries by authoritarian countries, adding that like-minded countries that share universal values must collaborate to create free and open societies, as this is vital to regional peace and stability. Going forward, he said Japan will do its utmost to promote reciprocal visits to help Taiwan-Japan relations reach new heights.

The visiting delegation also included Japanese House of Representatives Members Watanabe Shu, Fujita Fumitake, Inatomi Shuji, Tokunaga Hisashi, Asano Satoshi, Wada Yuichiro, Kanemura Ryuna, Iwatani Ryohei, and Saito Alex, House of Councillors Member Ito Takae, and former member of the House of Representatives Hagihara Hitoshi. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Izumi Hiroyasu.